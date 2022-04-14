Distribution Roundup: Jeng Adds Sarene On East Coast; Alkaline88 Enters Europa

Jeng Expands on East Coast with Sarene

Boulder, Colo.-based ready-to-drink mocktail maker Jeng continues to expand its retail presence, most recently landing with Sarene Distributors to service accounts in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

Launched in 2019, Jeng’s three-SKU lineup replicates classic cocktails like Moscow mule, paloma, and gin & tonic, but with alcohol swapped out for 11 mg of CBD. The brand has picked up placement in over 100 retail locations nationwide thus far through partners like Oath Distributing, and also scored James Beard Award-winning chef Gale Gand as a strategic advisor late last year.

According to a press release, the company will release a CBD-free version of its existing lineup sometime soon.

“Jeng is a well-known brand in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Hamptons,” said Matt Schulman, owner of Sarene Distributors. “Their flavor profile, attention to quality, and strong customer relationships made this partnership an easy decision for us. We look forward to increasing their footprint in New York and New Jersey, and eventually into the rest of our service area.”

Alkaline Water Co. Aligns with Europa Sports

The Alkaline Water Company is targeting gyms and fitness centers by partnering with distributor Europa Sports to distribute its purified alkaline water.

Within a still-growing bottled water category, the Arizona-based company has been actively expanding its core Alkaline88 brand across channels and formats over the past year, surpassing 75,000 stores nationwide while also moving into the hospitality and foodservice channels through partnerships with Dot Foods and Independent Broker Alliance. The Company reported a 20% sales increase ($46 million) for the fiscal year 2021 last July.

According to Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company, the brand’s initial rollout with Europa will be through Gold’s Gym before expanding elsewhere. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based distributor is one of the country’s largest suppliers to nutrition stores and fitness centers, channels that have been important launchpads for supplement brands making the leap into RTDs, such as Ghost, C4 and Biosteel. In terms of alkaline water, Europa’s portfolio includes names like AQUAhydrate and Perfect Hydration.

“Europa will allow us to make Alkaline88 available to fitness enthusiasts looking for Smooth Hydration while visiting their favorite gyms, health food stores, and specialty supplement retailers,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re initiating this relationship with a rollout in Gold’s Gyms and looking to quickly expand through Europa’s distribution network.”

Wynk Makes Nationwide Moves

As states continue to loosen restrictions around adult-use cannabis, Wynk wants to be there to pour consumers a drink

The THC and CBD-infused (2.5mg each) seltzer brand this week announced its availability in New Mexico, Michigan and Arkansas, all states which have recently opened up for adult-use cannabis sales. All three flavors — Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz — are now on sale in 8.4 oz cans; the brand also markets a higher-dose version for medical patients, with 5 mg each of THC and CBD per 12 oz. can.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to bring eight states online in just under a year,” said Casey Parzych, co-founder and president of Wynk, in a press release. “New cannabis consumers gravitate to the refreshing flavors and light, balanced buzz of Wynk to help take the edge off, whether with just one can or several enjoyed over time. Wynk provides a great way to unwind, whether you’re relaxing alone or enjoying it socially with friends.”

Wynk is also available in Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri and Ohio.

PLAY MODE Activates in Raley’s, Enters Southern Glazer’s in NV

Lifestyle-cum-sports drink brand Play Mode has made strides at retail in picking up all Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill Food stores and launching with Southern Glazer’s in Nevada.

Promising to help consumers “hydrate while you celebrate,” the Sacramento, Calif.-based brand aims to deliver “a healthy alternative to sodas, sports drinks, and energy drinks, but also a drink that provides benefits for an active social lifestyle,” according to founder Michael Baeta. The line comes in three flavors and is sold in 20 oz. bottles for $3.99.

The deal with Raley’s takes Play Mode into 126 stores across the three banners, while the company is billing its partnership with Southern Glazer’s in Nevada as offering an “alternative to Fiji Water and Red Bull in Las Vegas.” According to the release, the brand is also working with UNFI for distribution in the West Coast, Midwest and East Coast for grocery.

