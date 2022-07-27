Down To Earth Rebrands Packaging, Expands Distribution

Down To Earth Organics LLC, the makers of Down To Earth iced teas, recently rebranded their packaging. Down To Earth is a Florida-based bottled iced tea brand that is on a mission of reconnecting consumers with the hydrating and nourishing properties of the Earth in its most natural state. Their product line includes 5 ready-to-drink iced tea beverages that are made from organic super-herbs and adaptogens. Their beverages contain no sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no preservatives, and range from 0-10 calories per bottle.

While the brand rebranded their packaging, everything else about their product line has remained the same. The packaging rebrand was inspired by the brand’s desire to more clearly communicate their message and brand ethos. The rebrand features bold colors that are inspired by nature and the ingredients featured in DTE beverages, an updated logo that features the initials of the company, and a unique description for each ingredient that explains the blends and their benefits. Speaking on the rebrand, Down To Earth’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Patarkatsi states, “Down To Earth is a mission-driven brand that focuses on providing our consumers with the most transparent bottled beverages. Our rebranded packaging more clearly explains who we are as a brand and our mission of making the world a healthier, happier, and a more Down To Earth place.”

In addition to Down To Earth’s successful rebrand, the brand has other exciting developments. DTE is currently distributed in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, and Arizona, and they recently began their launch in California. The brand is now in the process of expanding their West Coast distribution and is looking to bring on additional distribution partners to scale their expansion. In addition, the brand has added new apparel items to their apparel line, Down To Earth apparel, and insightful new content on their podcast, the Down To Earth podcast. We’re excited to see what comes next from Down To Earth.

