Download the BevNET & NOSH Insider Booth Planner for Expo East 2022

Next week, natural and organic product companies and manufacturers will convene at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA for Natural Products Expo East 2022. The annual event, produced by New Hope Network, takes place September 28 – October 1. The trade show is one of the largest and most important exhibitions for the natural and organic industry and an epicenter for new innovations, brands and products.

To help our audience of retailers, investors and brands find our BevNET and NOSH Insiders that are exhibiting, we’ve produced a special pre-show Expo East 2022 Booth Guide featuring the company names and booth numbers of our Insiders, both alphabetically and numerically.

Our BevNET and NOSH teams will be on site next week to cover the latest news and updates from Expo East 2022, so be sure to track our coverage on social media and online throughout the week. For more comprehensive coverage, including video recaps, interviews and feature stories, make sure you’re an Insider! You can learn more here.

Natural Products Expo East 2022

When: September 28 – October 1, 2022

Where: Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA

Who: Hundreds of food and beverage brands and thousands of attendees, including brokers, distributors, importers, exporters and retailers.

Why: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

View Your Print-Ready Expo East 2022 Show Planner (PDF)

Not an Insider and want to be included? We will be updating the booth list up until the first day of the show. You can still be included in our guide if you become an Insider and then let us know your booth number. We’re also still accepting news submissions for BevNET and NOSH to best plan our show coverage.

If you’re an Insider and missing from the list, or your booth number is incorrect, please contact us ASAP.