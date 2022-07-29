DW Reusables to Feature Its Latest Innovations at drinktec

DW Reusables will be featuring its solutions for the beverage industry that meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging.

The portfolio includes a wide range of standard and state-of-the-art beverage crates including technical solutions that improve brewers’ supply chains, while reducing costs and handling.

DW Reusables is excited to display ‘first-to-last-mile’ innovations, including:

Innovative returnable shelf ready packaging that enhances the overall packaging experience.

E-commerce ready packaging that makes shipping beverages in glass bottles safe.

The first E-ink display crate, allowing brands to constantly update information such as branding and promotions.

New in their portfolio is the offering dedicated for smaller craft brewers. DW Reusables will provide a range of standard crates, with a modern, timeless design, incorporating trendy eco messages. The crates that cover every type of bottle will be available on a dedicated webshop for craft brewers, in quantities as low as just one pallet, so craft brewers can shift at their own speed.

Additionally, DW Reusables will display their pallets for crates and kegs, as well as Stackabox™, a dedicated container for the storage, transport and dispensing of pet preforms and caps & closures.

The Stackabox Hybrid is a bulk-dispensing container which can further optimise the supply chain by adapting the container’s height to the optimal size for content or transportation.

About DW Reusables

DW Reusables is a leading provider of injection moulded returnable packaging. With six manufacturing sites strategically located in Europe, they are worldwide leader in the field of returnable packaging such as beverage crates, pallets, trays and totes. As a specialist in closed loop systems, DW Reusables helps customers around the world to improve their sustainability performance by replacing one-way packaging by durable and fully recyclable packaging options. They offer a wide variety of standard products for the beverage industry and are specialised in bespoke solutions that require the development of a mould.

For More Information:

https://www.dwreusables.com/