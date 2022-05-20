Dylan Hundley Joins Alc-Free Cocktail Maker Jeng As Strategic Advisor

Jeng, the alcohol-free, ready-to-drink cocktail company, announced Dylan Hundley has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Hundley will assist the company as it seeks seed investors for future expansion. The co-founders recently completed a successful friends and family funding round, which has allowed them to increase production and ramp up marketing efforts.

“Alcohol-free cocktails are the future of drinking, and Jeng is poised for huge growth in this category,” said Hundley. “I’m thrilled to join this team of incredible entrepreneurs as they continue to redefine the NA landscape.”

Jeng cocktails are inspired by classics like the Moscow mule, paloma, and gin & tonic. Instead of alcohol, Jeng incorporates 11 milligrams of hemp extract to create a relaxing, non-intoxicating experience. ??

A CBD-free line is scheduled to launch in June 2022.

Jeng launched in New York in the spring of 2021 and is in more than 100 retail locations across the country. Distribution partnerships include Sarene Distributing in New York and New Jersey, and Oath Distributing in Michigan and Illinois.

Hundley has spent over a decade working in private equity, venture capital, financial services and start-up ecosystems. She is founder of The Food Angel Group and was director of Opus Connect, a middle market private equity membership organization that serves private equity firms, independent sponsors and family offices.

In addition to her success in finance, Hundley has a vibrant career as a producer, actor and musician. She is the front-woman of the well-regarded New York new wave band Lulu Lewis. Film credits include Sally Fowler in the Academy award-nominated 1990 film Metropolitan.

A chance meeting at a New York alcohol-free bottle shop led to the partnership.

“We met Dylan during a demonstration at Spirited Away last year,” said John Enghauser, co-founder, Jeng. “Not only was she an instant fan of our cocktails, but she also shares an appreciation for our mission to re-frame the way people think about non-alcoholic drinks. We’re excited to have her on our team as the company continues to grow.”

Hundley joins former McDonald’s executive Rick Rigley and James Beard award-winning chef Gale Gand on the company’s roster of advisors.

The CBD beverage market is expected to be valued at $1.4 billion by 2023, according to market research company Statista. Globally, the CBD beverage market may reach $14 billion by 2026, according to market research company Facts & Factors.

About Jeng, LLC

Founded by John Enghauser and Christopher Lackner, Jeng LLC makes premium alcohol-free, hemp-infused, ready-to-drink cocktails for the world to enjoy. Jeng is available throughout the country and online at sipjeng.com.

