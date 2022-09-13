Electrolit Named as Official Hydration Partner of the Los Angeles Marathon

Premium hydration brand, Electrolit, has announced a multi-year partnership with The McCourt Foundation, becoming the official hydration partner for the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS and other major running events in Los Angeles, California.

“We are truly excited to partner with Electrolit, a scientifically engineered sports drink that will ensure our runners are perfectly hydrated when participating in all McCourt Foundation events,” said John Duke, Senior Director of Partnerships for the marathon.

Electrolit has been part of the Los Angeles Marathon Health and Wellness Expo for three consecutive years and has now become the official hydration partner for 2022-2024. The partnership spans all McCourt Foundation events across Southern California, beginning with the sold-out Santa Monica Classic on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with the McCourt Foundation and to become the official hydration partner for Los Angeles Marathon,” said Caridad Ochoa, CEO of Electrolit USA.

“Hydration is particularly important for runners, and our science-based functional beverages are an effective solution and perfect fit for athletes needing to quickly hydrate and recover.”

Electrolit is formulated with a combination of electrolytes and ions to aid hydration. In addition, the brand includes glucose. It is available in fruit-centric flavours, including the recently launched Cucumber–Lime.

