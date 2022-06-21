Elmhurst 1925 Expands Retail Distribution in Whole Foods Market Nationally with 3 SKUs

ELMA, N.Y.— Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly deliciously creamy plant-based beverages, announced that three of its products – Chocolate Milked Oats, Unsweetened Milked Oats and Unsweetened Milked Cashews – will now be sold across all Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for the brand, which has seen immense success from several 2021 launches; these include the brand’s recent seasonal holiday collection and its latest innovation, the pistachio line featuring the Pistachio Barista Edition and Pistachio Crème Creamer. Now, Elmhurst is excited to offer some of its most popular core products to consumers nationally as the demand for plant-based alternatives rises.

“More than ever, shoppers are seeking plant-based alternatives with wholesome, recognizable ingredients,” said Heba Mahmoud, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at Elmhurst. “We’re thrilled to expand the availability of our clean and simple products to Whole Foods shoppers nationally, especially in markets that we have yet to tap into in the U.S. We know these three core products will resonate with both plant-based lovers, and consumers who are new to the lifestyle. Most importantly, we’re excited to continue the Elmhurst mission to deliver simple, sustainable and nutritionally whole products to customers everywhere.”

The brand’s Chocolate Milked Oats is crafted with only six simple ingredients, including a full serving of whole grain. With 20g whole grain per serving, and a fraction of the sugar crafted with Dutch processed cocoa, this thick and creamy plant-based beverage is the perfect answer to chocolate dairy. Elmhurst’s Unsweetened Milked Oats and Unsweetened Milked Cashews, from the brand’s signature Unsweetened Line, deliver delicious alternatives to traditional dairy milk with as little as three ingredients; oats, water and salt or cashews and water. The perfect milk to add in plant-based smoothies or partner with cereal, Unsweetened Milked Oats and Cashews invoke a neutral flavor and creamy texture. Free from added sugars and all artificial flavors, these plant milks instead showcase the rich natural flavors of oats and cashews.

These core products, along with all Elmhurst products, are made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, oils or other emulsifiers. These varieties are also Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher. Additional information includes:

Chocolate Milked Oats – Including 20g of whole grains per serving and a fraction of the sugar, this chocolate oat milk is the answer to simplifying chocolate dairy.

Unsweetened Milked Oats – Crafted simply with just oats, water, and a touch of salt and packed with 25g of whole grain for a creamier, more satiating oat milk.

Unsweetened Milked Cashews – Made with only cashews and water, with up to three times more nuts per serving than other leading brands.

Like all Elmhurst products, these beverages are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

Elmhurst’s plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands.

For More Information:

https://elmhurst1925.com/