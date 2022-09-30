Expo East 2022: Editors Share Quick Takes From Day 1

Natural Products Expo East 2022 kicked off its annual trade show in Philadelphia on Thursday, with food and beverage companies and entrepreneurs eager to showcase their newest products, brands and innovations. BevNET and NOSH editors Martin Caballero and Carol Ortenberg share their quick takeaways from the first day, discussing the evolution of iced tea and the development of the non-alcoholic beverage market, as well as how food brands are exploring healthy comfort foods and emphasizing their ties to their farming partners.