Farmtiva INC to Launch JuiceTiva Cold-Pressed Hemp Juice Superfood Powder

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Farmtiva INC helmed by hemp industry and CBD pioneer Chris Boucher, to lead the resurgence of the stalled Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Market, which is set to surpass USD 56.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., with the launch of JuiceTiva, a revolutionary water soluble, bulk superfood and beverage — “from farm, to Ready-to-Mix”— raw hemp juice powder, with the highest per gram serving of pure, highly bioavailable CBDa on the market, at the IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, July 10-13, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago. (McCormick Place, 2301 S King Dr., Chicago, IL Booth #SO352 in the South Building.)

Farmtiva INC is the first U.S. company to produce a commercially available raw, live, (not from isolate or extract) hemp leaf juice powder, sourced from Farmtiva™ INC own fields in California. JuiceTiva™ starts as fresh picked young hemp leaves and flowers, which is where the highest concentration of pure CBDa is found. The leaves and flowers are then cold-pressed into raw, live hemp juice, which is finally lyophilized in a proprietary process that enables JuiceTiva™ to retain the most bioavailable CBDa serving (~25mg. per 1 gram serving) of any food or beverage product in the hemp CBD food market. As well as other naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, vitamins, minerals, polyphenols, flavonoids and Omega EFAs. The combination of phytocannabinoids, with the nutritional profile of the raw hemp leaves, makes this one of the most nutrient-dense foods, similar to dark leafy greens.

CBDa (Cannabidiolic acid) is the main live phytocannabinoid in hemp fiber and seed-oil (Cannabis sativa L.) plants, and represents the next game changer in the CBD food market because of its superior bioavailability—and therefore water solubility— over CBD oil-based extractions and isolates. Bioavailability is the amount of an active compound which enters the circulatory system. Peer-reviewed research suggests a clear conclusion that “acidic cannabinoids are more bioavailable than other neutral cannabinoids.” However, as reported inPubMed.gov, ”despite its multiple bioactive effects, currently poor efforts have been made to achieve its reliable purification.” With JuiceTiva™, developed over many years, Farmtiva™ INC, has been able, with key, exclusive manufacturing partners, to create a product with the highest consistent serving of CBDa (~25mg per 1 gram serving) of any CBD food or drink product on the market.

Farmtiva INC is helmed by hemp industry pioneer and veteran Chris Boucher, who has 30 years of experience. From having the district honor of being the first person to legally grow hemp in the U.S. in 1994, when he planted hemp at the USDA Research Station in Brawley, California, to co-founding one of the first hemp business association, the Hemp Industries Association (HIA) in1992, to being cited as the co-author of the legal opinion, Hemp CBD is legal in all 50 States, which is credited with ushering in the legal, national CBD industry. Boucher also helped to start some of the first CBD companies in the U.S., including CV Sciences (OTCMKTS: CVSI.)

JuiceTiva by Farmtiva INC will be the next hemp and CBD market disruptor from Boucher. Farmtiva INC will continue to ramp up its domestic hemp cultivation and production infrastructure with its key, exclusive manufacturing partners, and will be able to produce thousands of pounds of JuiceTiva cold-pressed hemp juice superfood powder in 2023 and beyond.

About Farmtiva INC: Farmtiva INC, is an end to end hemp agriculture product and service company, founded in 2018, by hemp industry pioneer and 30-year hemp industry veteran, Chris Boucher, who has been at the forefront of every iteration of the hemp and CBD industry; and ie especially noted for having the distinction of being the first person to legally grow Hemp in the U.S. in 1994, when he planted hemp at the USDA Research Station in Brawley, California, as well as being cited as the co-author of the legal opinion, Hemp CBD is legal in all 50 States, which is credited with ushering in the legal, national CBD industry. Farmtiva INC provides CBD, CBG and fiber seeds, as well as hemp propagation consulting, and its new proprietary Ready to Mix (RTM) CBD superfood ingredient, JuiceTiva, which has the highest per serving amount of highly bioavailable and water soluble CBDa (~25mg per 1 gram serving) of any CBD food/beverage product on the market.

