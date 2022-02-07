Favor Launches New Turmeric and Tart Cherry Restore Shot

Fast growing DC based wellness shot company Favor, has launched the first of their recovery focused shots. With call out ingredients Turmeric & Tart Cherry, this powerfully packed shooter works as an anti-inflammatory and provides joint health support.

While their flagship Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness shots continue to be top sellers, CEO Ben Wheeler believes the diversification into first the Energy, and now the Recovery category, helps round out their idea of super simple & healthy add on products.

“We believe in simplicity, drinkability and effectiveness. We want our shots to make people feel better throughout their entire day, while still being realistic and truthful in the benefits & messaging — our Restore shot covers all these bases,” Wheeler said.

With a largely Northeast retail presence, Favor Shots are also available in their new look online store (drinkafavor.com), and are set to launch on Amazon later this month. Look out for more products and a very increased retail presence from the Favor team in the months to come and throughout 2022.

For More Information:

https://drinkafavor.com/collections/restore-shots/products/turmeric-tart-cherry-restore?variant=41581442695322