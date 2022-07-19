Figlia, a Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Brand, Taps Into the RTD Space

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Non-alcoholic aperitivo brand, Figlia, is launching its first ready-to-drink offering, 001. FIORE FRIZZANTE on July 25th. An ode to the classic aperitif (no bartending needed), 001.FIORE FRIZZANTE, offered in a sleek can, is a sophisticated, zero-proof aperitivo with effervescent bubbles and a touch of lemon. Bring the essence of summer in Italy to your favorite seasonal gatherings like picnics, bike rides, and beach days, 001. FIORE FRIZZANTE can be sipped anytime, at every occasion.

Fiore Frizzante was inspired by their most popular at home Figlia aperitivo and crafted using all natural ingredients including Fiore, sparkling water, and a squeeze of lemon. The beverage is vegan, gluten-free, and made without preservatives.The taste is sophisticated and doesn’t mimic alcohol, to ensure it is not triggering for those suffering from alcohol or substance addiction. As is true for all Figlia products, Geiger conducted extensive research to ensure there would be no effect on serotonin levels, allowing those on antidepressants to enjoy. With transparency at the forefront of the brand, the design and exterior of the can features macro photography of the drink to act as a window into the beverage itself.

With the launch of Fiore Frizzante, 26-year-old founder and native New Yorker, Lily Geirger, hopes to continueto engage in open conversations surrounding alcohol consumption, and create an accessible community wheresober, sober-curious, or those just looking to try something new can feel included, share experiences, find joyand create meaningful connections and moments. This mission is deeply personal to Geiger, who for most ofher young life, watched her father battle with alcoholism and at the age of 20, tragically lost him to the disease. Geiger’s first hand experience with alcoholism makes the introduction of Fiore Frizzante all more meaningful toher. To continue supporting this community, Figlia donates a percentage of all sales to Partnership to End Addiction, a non-profit that focuses on offering assistance for individuals and families impacted by addiction.

Toss it in a bike basket, crack it open on the subway, or savor it at sunset, Fiore Frizzante is for honest conversations and creating moments you want to remember.

About Figlia

Founded by 26 year old Lily Geiger, Figlia is a non-alcoholic aperitivo brand that focuses on inclusive conversations around alcohol consumption. After losing her father at 20 years old to alcoholism, Geiger is on a mission to create an accessible community, beyond the physical Figlia product, where the sober community and beyond can feel included, share experiences, find joy and create meaningful connections and moments.