Flow Beverage Corp. Advances E-Commerce Platform to Include Ohi Instant Delivery Experience

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) announced that it has partnered with Ohi Inc. (“Ohi”) to offer two-hour, same-day, and next-day delivery for key e-commerce sales in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. Delivery fulfillment through Ohi’s network will commence in July 2022.

Ohi enables instant commerce for direct-to-consumer brands, centered around instant delivery, the elimination of wasteful and expensive packaging, the mitigation of damage in transit, and an unparalleled customer experience. The partnership between Flow and Ohi will help support continued distribution expansion for Flow in key U.S. e-commerce markets through Ohi’s nationwide micro-warehousing network and it will facilitate Flow’s promotional activities such as sampling of other product lines and offering branded merchandise.

“We are delighted to now offer Ohi’s quick, transparent and carbon neutral fulfillment services to Flow customers. We continue to scale our e-commerce business with key investments and partnerships, and believe partnering with an organization that shares our principles in sustainability and provides a superior customer experience will not only help retain and engage current customers in an innovative fashion, but will attract new customers to our award-winning products,” said Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow’s Founder and CEO.

“As consumer expectations for delivery speed and the overall ‘post-purchase experience’ continue to grow, the best brands are joining the Ohi platform to stay ahead. We’re excited to join Flow in elevating their DTC customer experience while enabling excellent unit economics via our micro-fulfillment network,” said Ben Jones, Founder and CEO of Ohi.

About Ohi



Ohi is the leading instant commerce solution for direct-to-consumer brands looking to grow their business by enabling powerful post-purchase experiences. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven inventory management technology and robust microwarehouse platform to forward position inventory within city centers, Ohi enables brands to offer a premium, environmentally responsible, instant delivery experience to their customers.

About Flow



Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavors, and collagen-infused flavors in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 35,600 stores across North America.

