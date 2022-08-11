Flow Beverage Corp. Becomes Official Water of Blade Urban Air Mobility

TORONTO— Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”) announced that it has executed an agreement to become the official water partner of Blade Urban Air Mobility (“Blade”) in the flat and still water category.

Blade offers by-the-seat and charter helicopter, seaplane, airplane or jet aircraft flights on three continents around the world. Flow’s water will be available in Blade lounges in North America. Blade currently operates six Blade lounges in the New York area alone, with additional lounges expected to be launched as part of its future infrastructure investments.

Flow’s founder and CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Blade as its exclusive still water partner. As we continue to focus on growth, this is another example of a new channel, providing increased distribution with a partner that aligns with our positioning in premium, sustainable and functional water categories.”

About BLADE Urban Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft, enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavors, and collagen-infused flavors in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.”

