Former AB InBev CSO to Launch Machu Picchu Energy at Expo West

Miami, Fla. – ‘Feel Good, Do Good’ is the energy and social mission for Machu Picchu Energy certified organic beverages and seltzers, who officially launched today, at Natural Products Expo West (Booth #N2048) in Anaheim, CA. The new lineup of beverages and seltzers are made with certified organic energy and tasty flavors to encourage everyone to feel good while being active and doing good too! The Elevate 120 Series is their take on the classic energy drink with 120 mg of caffeine and B vitamins available in classic, pineapple mango, zero-sugar pineapple blueberry and zero-sugar ginger peach. The Refresh 40 Series are the company’s organic energy seltzers with lower caffeine of 40 mg and only 15 calories, available in lemon lime and blood orange flavors.

Former Ambev CEO and global head of sales for Anheuser-Busch Inbev Bernardo Paiva translated his beverage industry experience, love of outdoor sports and deep passion for helping children in need into the company’s official causework by putting its money where its tagline is.

“My dream was to start a company sharing my two passions – living life outdoors, and helping kids in need. Looking at the energy set, we saw an opportunity for a true craft energy drink – a healthier version of what’s out there that, most importantly, offers the highest quality organic ingredients and best taste on the market,” said Bernardo Paiva. Machu Picchu Founder, and Brazilian entrepreneur. “We’re confident consumers are going to love our drink, and help us to amplify the important initiatives we support in South American urban slums, as well as in the US, starting in Miami Public Schools.”

Machu Picchu contains natural caffeine from organic green coffee beans, balanced with organic maca, an ancient superfood. Their drinks are full of natural flavor and infused with life-sustaining vitamins, while offering a cleaner take on the familiar taste profile popularized by mainstream brands. They never use high-fructose corn syrup or aspartame, and all their products are preservative-free with no artificial colors or flavors.

Aligning on shared goals around living a healthy, better for you, active lifestyle and an urgency to help children in need, locally and globally, Machu Picchu immediately partnered with top surf champion John John Florence and other ‘Feel Good, Do Good’ ambassadors including Peruvian-American explorer and mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado.

“As an athlete, I am very conscious of what I put into my body. Equally important to me is associating myself with products and brands that I believe in. The importance of giving back to communities can’t be understated,” said John John Florence, two-time world champion surfer and Machu Picchu Ambassador. “Since we are aligned in those areas, it made a lot of sense to help Machu Picchu share their vision in helping younger generations on their path, as well as spreading the word about their drinks with natural energy.”

Machu Picchu Energy currently supports groups such as Favela Radical and Alto Peru, which provide learning and development opportunities, community, and outdoor activities for children in need in South America. AMachudditionally, the company has established a flagship program teaching socially conscious entrepreneurship to students in underserved communities. Machu Picchu kicked off the Bev-Launch Entrepreneurship Simulator in the US, starting in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, covering topics including branding, formulation and sales strategy.

To further its dedication to supporting communities in need and the environment surrounding them, Machu Picchu is a founding member and financial supporter of the 2030 Cultural Pact, a partnership with UNESCO in Peru to preserve cultural sites, including the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu.

Priced at $2.99, products are available now for pre-orders on their website machupicchu.energy and on Gopuff as their official cloud retail partner offering super fast delivery. Machu Picchu Energy will be also available at Erewhon Market in April for their consumer launch and Central Market (H-E-B) by early Spring. Machu Picchu was selected for KeHE’s Next Generation Innovation Showcase and will be distributed through KeHE and UNFI.

For more information on the company’s official launch, it’s selection of certified organic beverages or on its social mission to ‘Feel Good, Do Good,’ please visit machupicchu.energy.

About Machu Picchu

