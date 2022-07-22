Former Lenny & Larry’s CEO and Omnium Consultant Join Key Positions at Boba Bam

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Boba Bam, with sales of more than 24 million boba drinks since its instant boba drink kit’s introduction to the market in July 2021, announces the addition of two new members to its management team.

Apu Mody, a seasoned food industry executive and former CEO of Lenny & Larry’s, a leader in healthy plant-based protein snacks, joins Boba Bam as Executive Advisor. In addition to leading Lenny & Larry’s he was formerly President of Mars Foods Americas and Middle East, a global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food and other food products, and Senior Vice President Del Monte Foods, one of the largest producers and distributors of canned fruits and vegetables in the U.S.

With decades of experience in CPG sales, marketing and customer relationship management, John Koury joins Boba Bam as Vice President Sales. His role will include expanding Boba Bam into national and regional supermarkets and club stores. Most recently, Koury advised a number of leading CPG brands with Omnium CPG, a consultancy firm. John has held senior sales positions including Vice President Sales at Lundberg Family Farms, Vice President Sales and Marketing at SunFoods LLC, and Vice President Sales at Del Monte Foods, PepsiCo, and Quaker Oats.

“Boba Bam is well positioned as the ‘at-home boba’ category leader, with the first and only all-natural at-home boba kit, an impressive roster of leading retailers, and experienced team of professionals,” said Brian Khoddam, CEO, Boba Bam. “We are thrilled to add John to the management team, and Apu as an Executive Advisor. Their expertise will only fuel our growth as the global boba market is projected to reach $4.3 billion by the end of 2027 according to Allied Market Research.”

Boba Bam is an at-home kit that lets boba lovers make delicious and fun boba drinks, with all the taste and texture of boba shops, in their own kitchens. Boba Bam packets go from freezer to microwave to cup in about a minute so anyone can enjoy boba whenever a craving strikes. Boba Bam is available at Costco and Sam’s Club locations in club-sized packs of 12 and ALDI locations in California and Texas in 4 packs.

For More Information:

https://www.bobabam.com/