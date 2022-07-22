Four Sigmatic Launches Think Cold Brew Ground Coffee

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Four Sigmatic, the functional coffee pioneer known for upgrading everyday essentials with nutrient-dense ingredients, launches Think Cold Brew Ground Coffee to support cognitive function and mental well-being to satisfy cold brew drinkers year-round.

Think Cold Brew offers a more balanced and energetic day to cold brew drinkers who are fueling the growing market projected to grow over 20 percent between 2021 and 2026, according to MarketWatch. Simply steep and strain Think Cold Brew grounds in cold water to enjoy its benefits.

Think Cold Brew Ground Coffee combines a coarse grind of 100% organic fair-trade Arabica coffee beans with functional mushrooms. In Think Cold Brew, a curated, powerful blend of Lion’s Mane and Chaga functional mushrooms are used to help support cognitive function, mental focus, and energy.

Lion’s Mane, known for supporting focus, productivity and thinking, delivers the mental wake-up needed without the extra caffeine, while Chaga supports the immune system and whole-body wellness. Both are adaptogens that help the body adapt to stress. Four Sigmatic combines these adaptogens with coffee to offset the dreaded dark side of coffee while maintaining the same great taste cold brew lovers expect. Plus, cold brew also has a lower acid level than hot coffee.

“We’re always here to offer ways to elevate daily routines,” says Tero Isokauppila, Founder and CEO of Four Sigmatic. “Think Cold Brew does just that – it gives cold brew lovers the one-and-done effect of a sharp, focused morning. It’s an easy way to improve your mental wellness on a daily basis.”

Always a market leader in mushroom sourcing, Four Sigmatic only uses log-grown Lion’s Mane and sustainably, wild-harvested Chaga from birch trees, just as nature intended. Plus, they extract real mushrooms (no mycelium or grains) to ensure optimal bioavailability and effectiveness.

Think Cold Brew Ground Coffee can be found on FourSigmatic.com at $16 for members and $20 for non-members, as well as on Amazon. This product joins an existing line of Think coffees ranging from Whole Bean to Ground, K-Cup, and Instant. Four Sigmatic offers a wide range of other coffees customized by preferred benefit and brewing method.

Today, Four Sigmatic is sold in 7,000 doors and counting, including Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, Wegmans, HEB, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Amazon, Thrive Market, and other natural product retailers. Four Sigmatic products are also available in over 65 countries worldwide.

About Four Sigmatic

Four Sigmatic is a functional foods company with a mission to make the world’s most studied and nutrient dense foods more delicious and easier to consume, bringing healthy upgrades into America’s daily routine. The company created crash-free coffee, almost unbelievable plant protein and other elevated essentials to work wonders all day. Four Sigmatic uses science and technology combined with the natural powers of functional mushrooms to help people better handle the constant demands of modern living. Four Sigmatic combines delicious flavors with a potent dose of rigorously tested mushroom ingredients to solve the needs of people looking for authentic products they can trust.

For More Information:

https://us.foursigmatic.com/