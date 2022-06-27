Fresh Victor Adds Grapefruit & Sea Salt and Strawberry & Lemon Premium Cocktail Mixers

Fresh Victor announces the addition of two new flavors, Grapefruit & Sea Salt and Strawberry & Lemon to their premium-cold pressed, all natural mixers. Presently the new mixers are available for food service, restaurants, and bars in 64-ounce container size.

Both flavors were awarded a Double Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Grapefruit and Sea Salt expression earned “Best in Class, Mixer”. The convenient 64-oz. packaging, ideal for batch cocktails, will join the award-winning ranks of Fresh Victor’s seven other flavors: Mexican Lime & Agave, Cactus Pear & Pomegranate, Jalapeño & Lime, Pineapple & Ginger Root, Three Citrus & Mint Leaf, Lemon Sour, and Cucumber & Lime.

“These additions were strategically released just in time for summer. They are ideal for busy bar programs and are primed to aid in the creation of the season’s most popular drinks – think palomas, margaritas, daiquiris, and lemonades,” says Ken MacKenzie, founder of the brand. “In an industry where time is money, compounded with an unusually high labor shortage, Fresh Victor’s large format mixers allow establishments to deliver consistent, delicious cocktails each and every time, in a fraction of the time,” he continued. Both the Grapefruit & Sea Salt and the Strawberry & Lemon cocktail mixers provide the optimal balance for a wide and versatile array of both cocktails and mocktails.

About Fresh Victor

Fresh Victor premium mixers are made with cold-pressed juice, all natural, and high quality ingredients and produced in small craft batches. The California-based based company now has nine delicious flavors, specially crafted to elevate everyday cocktails and mocktails. Fresh Victor has won multiple Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as #3 Best Mixer in America Award from USA Today. National wholesale distribution is available via Sysco, Performance Food Group, US Foods and other refrigerated distributors.

For More Information:

https://shop.freshvictor.com/