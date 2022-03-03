Garden of Flavor Reformulates Pear Reishi Energy Elixir to Include Two Additional Superfoods

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Garden of Flavor, producers of clean, delicious cold-pressed juices and energy elixirs, today announced the reformulation of its Pear Reishi Energy Elixir to include two additional superfoods: Lion’s Mane and Chaga mushrooms. The new reformulation is now available for purchase online at gardenofflavor.com and will roll out into Whole Foods and Heinen’s stores this month.

Reishi, Lion’s Mane and Chaga mushrooms are known to support brain health and help the body adapt to stress; these adaptogens have also been found to help with anxiety, depression, and sleep. With the addition of Lion’s Mane and Chaga mushrooms, combined with ingredients like organic pear, lemon, guayusa and probiotic cultures, the enhanced Pear Reishi Energy Elixir helps support mental clarity and energy levels even further.

“Mushrooms provide a multitude of healing properties, and our goal with this reformulation was to find a way to amplify the benefits of the Reishi mushrooms in our Elixir by combining them with two new superfood additions,” said Lisa Reed, founder of Garden of Flavor. “We’re particularly excited about the medicinal properties of Lion’s Mane and Chaga mushrooms as these superfoods help to energize while providing a clean source of mental focus.”

These nutrient-dense juices provide a sustained boost of plant-based energy without jitters, crashes or brain fog. With over one billion deliverable probiotic cultures, the Energy Elixirs also support digestive health, immunity, and protein utilization. Garden of Flavor’s Cold-Pressed Energy Elixirs are available in four additional recipes: including Turmeric Ginger, Wheatgrass Pineapple, Aronia Blackberry and Lemon Ginger Collagen.

Founded by Lisa Reed in 2011, Garden of Flavor was created to help treat a variety of health ailments. With Lisa’s background in Holistic and Plant-Based training, she created a line of products to help aid in recovery and healing. The brand also partners with a network of local and small organic farms to create good-for-you juices while supporting sustainable agriculture. Made with fresh fruits and vegetables, these juices are full of natural flavor, authentic sources of energy and no additives. Each Energy Elixir is made from Certified Organic, kosher, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients, making them accessible for all customers.

Garden of Flavor juices are available online via the website and Amazon store, as well as retail stores nationwide, including Whole Foods and Ralph’s.

About Garden of Flavor

Garden of Flavor delivers nutritious cold-pressed juices that are Certified Organic, kosher, non-GMO and gluten-free. Garden of Flavor began as a juice bar in Chagrin Falls, Ohio but quickly expanded into a best-selling brand that aims to support recovery and healing. Since 2011, the company has curated recipes that not only taste delicious but are packed with real health benefits. The brand’s current offerings include lines of organic cold-pressed juices, cold-pressed energy elixirs and cleanses. Garden of Flavor’s products are available online via the website and Amazon store, as well as retail stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Heinen’s, Mariano’s, Ralph’s, and many others. For more information, please visit gardenofflavor.comor check out the Instagram (@gardenofflavor) and Facebook pages.

For More Information:

https://gardenofflavor.com/collections/energy-elixirs/products/pear-reishi-cold-pressed-energy