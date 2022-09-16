GHOST Energy Announced As Exclusive Energy Partner for Life is Beautiful Festival

GHOST, the first full-disclosure energy drink, has partnered with Life is Beautiful to be the festival’s exclusive energy drink partner.

At the festival, GHOST will have a lounge featuring GHOST branding and video game elements for attendees to interact with. The brand will also have a bar where they’ll hand out HAPPY HOUR promo cards daily, HYDRATION sticks, and GHOST can coolers. Throughout the festival, there will be GHOST ENERGY “ORANGE CREAM” in custom Life is Beautiful can sleeves and GHOST ENERGY x SOUR PATCH KIDS “BLUE RASPBERRY” at GA & VIP bars.

The VIP section and talent will also receive a custom GHOST x Life is Beautiful Hat.

