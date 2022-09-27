Glidewell Distributors Now Offering HOG BITE Energy in Arkansas and Oklahoma

FORT SMITH, Ark.— Glidewell Distribution a Fort Smith Beverage Distributor is now offering HOG BITE Energy Drink to their clients both in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Family-owned and operated, Glidewell Distributing began doing business in 1946. With more than 1,000 accounts throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma, the company supplies c-stores and other retailers with alcohol, tobacco, snacks, groceries, health and beauty supplies and related products

“For us to bring HOG BITE Energy Drink to the South and South Eastern States is a natural fit says” Daniel Rogers, VP of sales. HOG BITE appeals to sports fans, High/College kids, Bull Riders, Hunters, HD Bikers, Rodea Lovers, NASCAR Fans, and Meat Lovers which makes HOG BITE stand out for consumers to try and love”.

“In addition, for Walmart to bring HOG BITE Energy Drink online makes us as the only women-owned energy drink that make the 2022 Open Call event Walmart just completed”, Rogers continues to say.

“What better way for HOG BITE Energy Drink to be introduced into these markets” Rogers continues to say. HOG BITE Energy Drink comes in two aggressive looking 12oz cans representing its’ original and sugar-free options with a tagline “FEEL THE BITE!” on each can.

For More Information:

https://hogbite.com