Gold Peak Celebrates National Iced Tea Day With Free Teas

National Iced Tea Day is around the corner (Friday, June 10) and Gold Peak – a delicious companion for any occasion – is celebrating in a big way.

To unleash a “thirst for trying” and celebrate National Iced Tea Day across the country, Gold Peak is giving away 3,000 free teas on Friday, June 10. Now through noon ET on Friday, June 10, tea fans in the U.S. can submit their address online for a chance to have Gold Peak shipped directly to their doorsteps, while supplies last.

Winners will be selected randomly and notified at 12:05 p.m. ET

Winners in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston and Tampa will receive on-demand deliveries on National Iced Tea Day (Friday, June 10).

Winners everywhere else in the U.S. will receive their tea via standard mail within 1-4 business days

For consumers in New York City, Gold Peak is hosting the “Real Brewed-ery” from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Clinton Hall (16 W 36th St.). Putting a spin on the traditional brewery experience, the Real Brewed-ery will highlight the “Real Brewed Taste” of Gold Peak with tea flights, food pairings, tasting notes, a “mocktologist” creating unique recipes, fun new activities to try and more.

New York-based cocktail blogger Camille Wilson will be Gold Peak’s host and “mocktologist” at the Real Brewed-ery, pouring new mocktails made exclusively for the event and chatting about the versatility of Gold Peak’s Real Brewed Taste. Camille is an expert in the spirit-free cocktails space as the author of Free Spirit Cocktails: 40 Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes.

About Gold Peak

Made from real tea leaves and real cane sugar, Gold Peak teas have long been known for their trademark “Real Brewed Taste”, and that’s not changing anytime soon. What has changed is tea fans’ thirst for trying new things. That’s why, this summer, Gold Peak is championing (re)discovery and breaking the mold; whether it’s trying to play an instrument, learning a new language or just testing a new recipe, “Tea is for Trying.”

For More Information:

https://gold-peak-national-iced-tea-day.fooji.com/