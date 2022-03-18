Golden Grail Tech Acquires Cause Water

WESTON, Fla.— Golden Grail Technology, a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced that it has acquired West Coast brand Cause Water.

Cause Water is a pristine mountain spring water in an easy to recycle aluminum bottle for a Cause – 10% of profits donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution. Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

“Cause Water is our entry into the bottled water category, which is the fastest growing category in the industry, coupled with the sustainable package and social initiative, puts Golden Grail on the forefront of this growing category. Furthermore, this brand has connected with its West Coast audience and is in numerous high-end natural specialty grocery stores,” said Steven Hoffman, Interim CEO Golden Grail Tech.

The company recently conveyed its dedication to environmental and social initiatives. The acquisition of Cause Water will be the company’s premium brand of bottled water with a mission to help the global issue of plastic waste, which will bring long-term shareholder value.

“Megan and I are pleased to announce that Cause Water has been acquired by Golden Grail Tech Beverage. We believe this transfer of ownership will give Cause Water a greater ability to scale and make maximum impact in the bottled water market and for the planet. As a husband-and-wife team, we started Cause Water to do our part to reduce global plastic pollution. We have been remarkably pleased to see consumers, retailers, and distributors alike embrace us as took a stand for shifting away from the over use of single use plastic. We took it as far as we could on our own, and we are happy to pass the Cause Water torch to Golden Grail. We ask you to join the Cause, reduce your dependence on single use plastics, and to always try to do what’s right even when it’s hard,” said Evan and Megan Schwartz.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company’s focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

