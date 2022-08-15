Golden Tiger Launches Sparkling Turmeric Lemonades

Golden Tiger launched its Sparkling Turmeric Lemonades on its Amazon store. Similar to the brand’s Recovery category, Golden Tiger’s 3 new Sparkling SKUs have 100mg Bioactive Curcumin+ Organic Superfoods.

Our mission is to help humankind heal by making immunity, vitality, and recovery accessible to everyone by harnessing the power of civilizational ingredients. Our lemonades are packed with a 100mg of Bioactive Curcumin (medicinal extract from Turmeric), and are designed to fight daily inflammation.

Inflammation affects more than 150 million Americans that’s caused by our daily diet and the synthetic ingredients + preservatives in our Food Ecosystem.We at Golden Tiger are relentless in the pursuit that your health should never be on the line. Our thesis is based on harnessing the power of simple, organic, civilizational ingredients to their maximum potential. Our products are scientifically formulated to unleash the power of ingredients that aid in recovery + revitalization, without breaking the bank.

Bioactive Curcumin is one of the most effective natural Anti-inflammatory substances known to mankind. At Golden Tiger, we’ve connected ancient Ayurveda with modern clinical science, and formulated beverages that are designed to combat daily inflammation and help your body recover.Ourproducts are revolutionizing thebeverage category because we’re the first beverage brand tounlock the pharmacological, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of Curcumin.

Every athlete needs to heal & recover naturally every day with Golden Tiger! We are there for all our athletes and are Natural + Organic Certified.We are bringing 100mg of Bioactive Curcumin + Organic Superfoods in every 12oz bottle to fight inflammation and help with daily recovery!

About Golden Tiger

Golden Tiger Turmeric lemonades were born out of a need for beverages at the intersection of performance, recovery, and wellness.When it first entered the market in the fall of 2020, the brand was looking to gather consumer feedback on our products. Since then, we’ve implemented some major changes to our branding, and have even tweaked our formulation so the taste is unparalleled.

Golden Tiger’s tagline is Recover, Revitalize, and Roar – and it has two lines of product that helps consumers do exactly that. ITs flat lemonades are geared toward Recovery, while its Sparkling line is extremely revitalizing with the formulation consumers know and love! There’s really no other drink with Bioactive Curcumin on the market that tastes this good and has unlocked the pharmacological, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of Curcumin.

Our brand, like a tiger, embodies strength, ferocity, and power – all the things you want to feel when consuming a beverage that’s good for you. We want to stand out, and are planning to doit in an unexpected way.

Golden Tiger will soon be available across the Midwest – Big Box Retail very soon, and has already boarded with KeHE .

For More Information:

https://goldentigerlife.com/