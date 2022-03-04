Good Feels Launches The Future of Cannabis Drinks In Massachusetts

Medway, Mass. — Good Feels, a minority-owned cannabis brand, is launching a line of fast-acting cannabis-infused seltzers and beverage enhancers in dispensaries across Massachusetts. The company seeks to bring people together and celebrate life in good health with disruptive, hangover-free alternatives to alcohol.

Good Feels is releasing four cannabis-infused seltzers (Black Cherry, Raspberry Apple, Blood Orange, Grapefruit) and two beverage enhancers (Lemon-Lime, Flavorless). These fast-acting products provide a manageable experience with zero calories, zero sugar, and are flavored with essential oils extracted from real fruit. Each 12 ounce seltzer bottle contains a 3mg/THC and 2mg/CBD blend. Both beverage enhancers feature 4.5mg/THC and 3mg/CBD per serving (20 servings, 150mg total). All Good Feels products are sustainably manufactured in infinitely recyclable glass bottles within a carbon-neutral facility using 100% renewable energy.

“I started this company because there was no solution to my problem,” said Jason Reposa, founder of Good Feels. “I had to create my own solution. We took an aggressive approach to launch these products as quickly as possible so that people can have access to them. They really are revolutionary in that the innovation didn’t exist so we had to create it. I needed to create something for myself and I knew if I did, others would love it as well.”

In addition to a commitment to quality, Good Feels is reducing barriers for minorities seeking opportunities in cannabis. The Good Feels business structure was designed to support social equity initiatives identified by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. These efforts include hiring preferences for individuals from areas of disproportionate impact or with nonviolent cannabis convictions. Good Feels also purchases 25% of its materials from cannabis businesses with social equity or economic empowerment license types. The founding team has rapidly grown to nine employees and continues expanding to meet demand. Minimum wage starts at $20/hour and employees receive comprehensive benefits to provide a better standard of living for these individuals.

“I’m really proud and thankful for our team,” said Reposa. “This started as a solo journey and picked up quickly with the help of some really great people who helped my vision come alive. I have nothing but pride seeing these individuals come together to successfully guide our launch.”

As a Massachusetts Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Good Feels is committed to social equity and has a company minimum wage of $20/hour.

