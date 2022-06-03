Granny Squibb’s Announces Newest Flavor: Porter’s Peach

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea announced the release of its newest flavor, Porter’s Peach. Further solidifying their commitment to growth in New England with a portion of sales going to their newest philanthropic partner the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, and expansion into Roche Bros.

“Porter’s Peach is the first new flavor we’ve brought to market since before the pandemic. It was created from a beautiful story, which continues our passion for storytelling and philanthropy,” said Kelley McShane, Partner and Owner of Granny Squibb’s. Porter’s Peach was the brainchild of a family friend, a twelve-year-old, named Porter from Aquidneck Island, R.I. In Spring 2020, in an effort to boost morale Porter sent a drawing of his idea for the “best Granny Squibb’s flavor, Porter’s Peach.” During the same year, Porter and his family faced multiple losses to cancer triggering Porter to raise $10,000 for cancer research and paving the way for Granny Squibb’s to work with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund to help continue Porter’s mission.

“The story of Porter’s Peach and the generosity of Granny Squibb’s company touches us as an organization,” said Alexa Woodward, VP of Corporate Partnerships at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. “We know that we impact the lives of so many people right here in New England and beyond. It’s through the work of our supporters that we’re able to continue our mission of treating cancer and continuing to research and develop the latest in new treatments.”Granny Squibb deeply believes in being part of the community, supporting the people around them. Having supported the Jimmy Fund for more than three years, the addition of Porter’s Peach provides the financial avenue to grow their philanthropy in Massachusetts and deepen partnerships as they grow into greater New England.The announcement of Porter’s Peach and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute couldn’t be timelier as Granny Squibb’s expands into all twenty Roche Bros stores in Massachusetts.

Now consumers can easily purchase Granny Squibb’s products and know they are supporting local causes.”At Roche Bros we are committed to providing our shoppers with an array of local and organic products to choose from making the addition of Granny Squibb’s a perfect fit. We are happy to be expanding our partnership with a company that also focuses on providing the best customer experience,” said Tristen Kendall-Barros, Vice President of Marketing for Roche Bros.

About the Granny Squibb Company

In 2009, Robin Squibb realized a business opportunity to bring her Grandmother’s “astonishingly delicious” iced tea to market. Founding the company in Providence, Rhode Island there are now four flavors – available in both sweetened and unsweetened options. Granny Squibb’s teas are sold in grocery retailers throughout New England including Roche Bros, Dave’s Marketplace, and Whole Foods.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.About The Jimmy FundThe Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide.

