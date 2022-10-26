Greene Concepts Provides Update on Hydration Tracking App Developed by Metatron Inc.

MARION, N.C.— Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) and Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ) are pleased to announce additional information regarding the new hydration application.

Metatron Inc. is developing the hydration app for Greene Concepts which enables one to quickly log their water intake and encouraging consumers to drink water regularly until they reach their recommended daily water intake goal (which the app automatically calculates).

Joe Riehl, CEO of Metatron, conveys, “Water is the most important and vital nutrient for the human body, is involved in every bodily function, and makes up 70 – 75% of your total body weight. The new hydration water tracker app will remind you to drink more water which helps you to maintain body temperature, metabolize body fat, aids in digestion, lubricates and cushions organs, transports nutrients, and flushes toxins from your body. This app assists the user to drink enough water in an attempt to reach or maintain optimum health.”

Amy McNally, Greene Concepts’ VP of Sales and Marketing, notes, “Our app will be a simple-to-use yet sophisticated health application with a sleek interface. It will enable users to aggregate and report the trace minerals from water consumed and compare that amount against their recommended daily allowance, which is in-part based on weight, gender and activity level. App users will be able to identify their target volume, track their water consumption, and create reminders to encourage hydration for optimal health.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Additional features of the new hydration app include the water log reminders and timer, a personalized water intake calculator, 3D touch support, pre-defined and customized cup sizes for quick tracking, weight/height units support (lbs., kgs, cm, in, ft etc.), water units support (oz, ml, L), HealthKit integration, a history and graph dashboard to see progress, and functionality/support on multiple platforms. You will be able to subscribe via an annual subscription to allow for the tracking of multiple beverages and unlimited access to all features of the hydration app with no ads.”

Mr. Greene continues, “The new app offers real-time accountability and encourages improved health. Consumers can choose a goal and enter amounts as they drink the beverages. The app will feature an audible water sound as a reminder and designed to limit intrusion while encouraging a peaceful experience. The app is currently in development, and we are excited about its upcoming release. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements.”

About Metatron, Inc.

Metatron Inc. is a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play. Metatron harnesses the power of technology to make people’s lives more productive and enjoyable in today’s connected world. Areas of focus include web properties, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and the NFT/Metaverse.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

For More Information:

