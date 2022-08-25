Gt’S Living Foods Appoints Marketing And Creative Veteran Kim Bates To Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Marketing and creative veteranKim Bates has joined GT’s Living Foods as Chief Marketing Officer, it was announced by GT Dave, founder, and CEO of GT’s Living Foods. In her role, Bates will lead brand marketing, design, advertising, public relations, media, digital, social, influencer, and Pure Love Studios at the company.

Bates brings more than20 years of experience leading marketing and strategic planning departments on both the client and creative agency sides. Her career spans 40 consumer categories including functional beverages and foods, whole health and wellness, sustainability, and beauty. Before joining GT’s Living Foods, Bates worked as the CMO at the Common Good agency and Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve, where she was Chief Futurist. As a Chief Futurist, Bates worked with several Fortune 200companies, enterprises, and start-ups to help predict, navigate, and leverage the future to generate meaningful business transformation and revenue growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kim to our c-suite and leadership team,” says GT Dave, Founder &CEO of GT’s Living Foods. “What she brings as a strategic brand marketer and creative leader combined with her expertise in futurism and innovation is rare to find in a single individual and uniquely positions us for exponential growth.I am confident that together, we will help further our industry leadership and cultural presence. She is already providing the necessary heart-driven, intellectual leadership to our in-house teams as we broaden the reach of our brand portfolio into the hands, hearts, homes, and souls of consumers everywhere.”

Throughout her distinguished career, Bates has worked with some of the most iconic organizations and brands including Chipotle, Starbucks, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Unilever, Procter& Gamble, Reebok, Pedigree, Martha Stewart, Pepsi, Disney, FIJI Water, POMWonderful, Google, Apple, Verizon, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, HBO, Showtime, Discovery,Time Warner, Mercedes, Maserati, Jeep, Genesis, Hyundai, Allergan, Pfizer,Chanel, Hospital for Special Surgery, Woodhouse Day Spas, and Revlon.

Said Bates, “I am honored to join GT’s Living Foods, especially at a time when providing greater access to health and well-being is more critical than ever. GT is a phenomenal visionary, industry leader, and an extremely supportive and kind collaborator.I look forward to leading marketing for our iconic brands which bring positive change to people’s lives and help contribute to a cleaner planet.”

AboutGT’s Living Foods



We believe MotherNature is the World’s greatest healer. Since 1995, GT’s Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe.Today and beyond, GT’s Living Foods’ is committed to sustainable and equitable practices, and its driving purpose is to positively transform people from within through living nutrition and enlightenment.

For More Information:

https://gtslivingfoods.com/