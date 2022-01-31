Guardian Athletic Announces Expansion of its Retail Distribution

Guardian Athletic is proud to announce further expansion of its product’s retail distribution, by partnering with Los Angeles Distributing Company, a LA County distributor of healthier snacks and beverages to Southern California retailers and foodservice customers.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Guardian Athletic, they have amazing products that our customers are excited to put on their shelves,” says Paul Rodriguez, LAD Brand Services Manager. Paul further states that “retailers have a peaked interest in CBD infused products given California’s recent passage of AB45.”

This legislation allows for the inclusion of hemp/CBD extracts in food and beverages, dietary supplements that contain less than 0.3% THC.

Guardian Athletic is also proud to announce a retail partnership at all 7 Erewhon Grocer’s across Los Angeles. Erewhon is more than a 7-store grocery chain, they are a community of people who are united in our love for pure products that protect the health of people and our planet. Erewhon listed Guardian Athletics’ rehydration drinks in mid-November and is already seeing the product move off its shelves. “It’s early days for Guardian in our stores, but the initial results have been very encouraging and so has the feedback we have received from our customers”, says Erewhon Brand Strategist, Ariana Pergola. “We’re sure that the New Year will bring continued success for Guardian Athletics products in our stores” she further stated.

Guardian Athletics’ plan is to continue to aggressively grow its distribution in Southern and Northern California as the brand looks to springboard forward in 2022 given the cleared legislative environment.

About Guardian Athletic

Guardian Athletic is a natural and organic sports drink and supplement company that uses hemp/CBD as a functional ingredient for recovery, health and wellness. Guardian products are formulated with no refined sugars, artificial colors, preservatives, binders or fillers. Our goal is to offer health conscious and physically active consumers an alternative to sugary sports drinks and supplements.

The CBD used by Guardian is an athlete approved 99.9% CBD isolate. Because of this, it contains no unwanted plant compounds. Guardian Athletic has a zero THC policy, and understands that athletes must be confident about the products they use on a daily basis. Guardian’s main goal is to be the number one go-to CBD brand for athletes and people who embrace active and healthy lifestyles.

For More Information:

https://guardianathletic.com/