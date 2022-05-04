GURU Announces Summer Event Sponsorship

MONTREAL— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce a high-energy summer event sponsorship calendar to help fuel some of the most anticipated events of the summer across Canada, May through September.

“With Canadians ready to recharge and re-energize, we are proud to launch one of our most exciting national summer event programs yet, bringing good energy to over 30 cultural, artistic, sporting and lifestyle events throughout the country,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “As we continue to build on our proven marketing strategy, we remain focused on generating trial with our most ambitious sampling target yet, distributing nearly 750,000 cans to Canadians, and driving awareness in support of our growing national presence. We look forward to creating meaningful interactions with consumers, allowing them to discover GURU through sampling and unique activations that tell our story and reflect our values – a brand committed to providing good, natural energy through organic, plant-based and functional ingredients,” he added.

GURU’s seasonal sponsorship programming aims to give the brand a unique voice during some of Canada’s most popular musical and cultural events. From contributing to unique art installations and collaborating on musical activations with local bands, GURU will take part in a variety of events ranging from music festivals to visual arts exhibits, to delight the crowds through one-of-a-kind partnerships. Consumers can expect to find GURU at Santa Teresa (Sainte-Thérèse, QC, May 19-22), Mural (Montréal, QC, June 9-19), Calgary Folk Music Festival (Calgary, AB, July 21-24), Cigale (Québec, QC, August 6-7), Festival NORR (Portneuf, QC, September 16-19), and many more.

GURU will also be reaching-out to those who have health and wellness at their core, as well as to the adrenalin-filled sports community. This includes some of Canada’s top lifestyle, obstacle course and sporting events, including cycling and mountain climbing, where participants and supporters alike will be able to enjoy GURU’s good energy from start to finish. Consumers will be able to grab their dose of GURU at Spartan Races across Canada, Mud Hero, Sea Otter (Blue Mountain, ON, July 8-10), KitsFest (Vancouver, BC, August 5-7), Vegandale Festival (Toronto, ON, August 6), JACKALOPE (Montréal, QC, August 19-21), and many more events.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

For More Information:

https://www.guruenergy.com/en-ca