GURU Launches ‘Made with Plants’ Campaign

MONTREAL— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces the launch of Made with Plants, a national campaign that highlights GURU’s exclusive market position as the only plant-based drink in its category, and introduces Guayusa Tropical Punch to Canadians from coast to coast after its successful launch in Quebec in late 2021.

Developed in collaboration with Sid Lee, the 6-week integrated, omnichannel campaign will kick off at the end of March. It features GURU’s full line-up of energy drinks (Original, Lite, Matcha, Yerba Mate and Guayusa Tropical Punch) and focuses on one of GURU’s key differentiators: its entirely plant-based and organic list of ingredients. The campaign will also be supported by the first large-scale in-store activation program, with the support of GURU’s exclusive Canadian distributor.

“Made with Plants is a bold campaign that introduces GURU’s better-for-you products to consumers across Canada and marks the beginning of the next phase of our ambitious Canadian growth plan. This campaign puts forward a fresh take on how natural, plant-based energy can fuel a healthy and active lifestyle. With the objective of creating awareness, encouraging trial, and reinforcing the fact that GURU is the better-for-you option in the market, the campaign builds on GURU’s momentum as the fastest-growing organic energy drink in Canada in the last 52 weeks1,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO.

“This campaign also marks the national launch of our most recent innovation, Guayusa Tropical Punch. The first phase of its launch in Quebec was a huge hit, with Guayusa now ranking as the #6 energy drink in Quebec’s convenience and gas channel and as the industry’s top innovation both in 2021 and 2022-to date2. We are confident that this latest campaign, featuring our full range of botanicals-driven energy drinks, will help spread Good Energy across the country, thanks to GURU’s great taste and an all-natural energy boost,” Goyette added.

Recent internal data shows GURU products’ weighted distribution at over 90% in the convenience and gas channel, and over 50% in the grocery, drug and mass channel in Canada (excluding Quebec), supporting this major marketing initiative. The campaign will include a comprehensive mix of out-of-home banners, digital and print content on leading platforms, partnerships with select influencers, in addition to sampling events and activations in major cities across the country.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

