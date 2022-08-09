GURU Organic Energy Becomes the Exclusive Energy Drink Partner for the Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend

MONTREAL, Quebec— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce its first sports partnership, as the exclusive energy drink partner for the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Championship weekend. The CEBL partnership includes a comprehensive media plan that comprises broadcast brand advertising and fun-filled activation opportunities within the weekend events.

The CEBL Championship weekend is a five-day event taking place at various locations in Ottawa from August 10 to 14, featuring the run for the CEBL Championship trophy at TD Place Arena alongside a slate of exciting activities, including a street festival, a concert line-up of top performers, basketball events and playful activities designed to engage the community. The CEBL’s vision aligns with GURU’s own values when it comes to strengthening relations with local communities and supporting them through various initiatives. The CEBL is more than just basketball; it’s about community, art, music, lifestyle and much more.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the CEBL for this amazing event,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “This first major sports partnership couldn’t be a better fit for GURU. Basketball is considered the second-fastest-growing sport in the world and the game most played or watched by our core target consumers. On top of that, the CEBL is a purely Canadian entity with deep-rooted community values, which made this an obvious choice for our brand. This will be a great opportunity to bring our Good Energy to a growing number of Canadians who care about getting their energy from plant-based products filled with natural, energy boosting and functional ingredients.”

“It’s always exciting to partner with Canadian brands, especially ones that pay attention to nature, health, and wellness. The CEBL and GURU Energy are aligned in this thinking and we look forward to tipping off this partnership in front of our fans in Ottawa for Championship Weekend,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner of the CEBL.

GURU CEO Carl Goyette will also be a panellist at the CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast on August 12, at 8:00 AM ET, participating in a panel discussion on the sport of basketball in Canada.

About the CEBL

A league created by Canadians for Canadians, the CEBL is Canada’s pre-eminent professional basketball league. The league has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 75 percent of its rosters being Canadian. Players bring experience from the NBA, NBA G League, top international leagues, the Canadian National team program, and top NCAA programs as well as U SPORTS. The only First Division Professional League Partner of Canada Basketball, the CEBL season runs from May through August.

We are a nation of passionate sports fans. It makes us proud, and ultimately it defines who we are. We are bringing together international pro basketball players with Canadian elite players to form a new league. This is #OurGame.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

For More Information:

