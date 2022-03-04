GURU Organic Energy Expands U.S. Direct Store Delivery Network With Buffalo Market, DPI Specialty Foods And Pint Size Hawaii

MONTREAL — GURU Organic Energy Corp., Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces that it has retained three DSD distributors, namely Buffalo Market, DPI Specialty Foods and Pint Size Hawaii, since the start of 2022.

“Strengthening our DSD network in the Western U.S. market by partnering with leading regional players will enable GURU to reinforce and grow its relationships with leading and specialty grocery, drug, natural and independent retail chains, while also supporting growth in a cost-effective manner,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Beneficial to both retailers and GURU, this distribution model will bring improved control over in-store fulfillment and product placement, in addition to improving delivery rates and increasing distribution volume.”

“As a leading food and beverage distributor of mission-driven brands, we are delighted to have GURU’s organic, plant-based energy drinks as part of our portfolio,” said Adam Olejniczak, CEO at Buffalo Market. “Buffalo Market continues to experience stellar growth due to the outstanding service we provide to our clients and we look forward to getting more Americans acquainted with GURU as it continues to grow its presence in the U.S.”

“GURU continues to work actively to increase U.S. product listings, as demonstrated by our recent announcement of 1,500 new doors by the late spring, primarily in California, an achievement which was supported by our growing DSD network. We will continue to invest methodically in the U.S. to build on our momentum in this market, while also dedicating the required capital and resources towards the execution of our ambitious pan-Canadian growth strategy, which is now in full swing,” added Mr. Goyette.

Direct to store delivery and merchandising services are increasingly sought-after by U.S. retailers seeking a turnkey service, which includes increased in-store presence, order taking, delivery, order tracking and customer service. This model can also provide brands with improved in-store fulfillment, increased product placement, improved velocity rates, increased distribution volume and reduced costs.

GURU also has distribution agreements in place with key partners and major distributors in the U.S., such as UNFI and KeHE, and is pursuing discussions with other potential DSD service providers, primarily in its target market of California.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.guruenergy.com