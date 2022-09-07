GURU Organic Energy Launches ‘Back to Reality’ Marketing Campaign

MONTREAL, Quebec— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce the launch of its “Back to Reality” national marketing campaign, aimed at showcasing GURU’s energizing benefits and natural functional qualities, whether for work, school, sports or just everyday life.

“Our Back to Reality campaign will focus on reaching out to people that are in need of Good Energy as September looms, along with work, university, day-to-day reality and weekend fun,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “For this third national marketing campaign of 2022, we will focus our efforts mostly on major urban centres, where results from our previous Good Energy for the Everyday campaign have shown the largest increases in consumer purchases, and we will continue to target our progressive, health-conscious consumer base.”

“We are also thrilled to once again be a part of Occupation Double, Quebec’s most watched reality show and one of our best media partners over the years. This year will be even more eventful for the contestants and audience alike as it will be filmed on the charming island of Martinique. We firmly believe that these latest omnichannel marketing initiatives will solidify our brand awareness across Canada and continue to create a strong base for our growth ambitions,” added Mr. Goyette.

This national campaign, which follows on the coattails of GURU’s Good Energy for the Everyday summer campaign, will consist primarily of digital and out-of-home content, influencer campaigns and in-store activations over a six-week period in the major urban centres of Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. In addition, just like last year, GURU will be present on university campuses to start the school year with brand ambassadors, sampling programs, social media contests and unique activations in 25 universities across Canada.

For the fifth year in a row, GURU will be featured on the reality show Occupation Double, starting on September 11th. This year, for the first time, the show will air from the island of Martinique, in the Caribbean. GURU energy drinks will be offered to contestants and featured throughout the show, including in five GURU adventures for contestants focusing on the full line-up of GURU energy drinks. In addition, GURU will hold contests for the show’s audience to win daily prizes, including a full year’s supply of GURU and a GURU fridge for lucky winners. The multi-year partnership with Occupation Double has proven to be highly effective in raising GURU brand awareness across Quebec.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

For More Information:

https://investors.guruenergy.com/en/news