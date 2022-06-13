GURU Organic Energy Launches Largest National Marketing Campaign to Date

MONTREAL— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces the launch of its most ambitious marketing campaign to date. Fully integrated, GURU’s 360-degree campaign is focused on solidifying brand awareness amongst consumers and growing its footprint across key Canadian markets. The campaign emphasizes GURU’s bold and authentic values and its key attributes including its natural, plant-based ingredients, which are the perfect source of Good Energy for the Everyday.

Rolling out as of mid-June, the Good Energy for the Everyday campaign was developed following a thorough research process and numerous focus groups. The results revealed a very progressive consumer base, that outplays the stereotypical category cues associated with energy drinks, and shared values revolving around the notion of Good.

“As GURU continues to get better acquainted with its Canadian consumer base, we want our radically inclusive values and unique brand ethos to resonate through all that we do. That’s why we opted for a bold and courageously REAL campaign that connects us to our diverse consumer base, coast to coast,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “As the ultimate source of Good Energy for the Everyday, we will continue to set ourselves apart through authentic engagement with our target audiences. We are confident that we’ll be able to deliver on our brand promise by carving out our own space and continuing to differentiate ourselves in a competitive market dominated by legacy brands; this is at the core of our growth strategy,” he added.

Launching gradually over the summer months, this comprehensive, omnichannel campaign will include partnerships with brand ambassadors, out of home, digital and e-commerce content, influencer campaigns, in-store activations, and will support its summer sponsorship strategy announced earlier this season under which GURU is set to fuel some of the most anticipated events of the summer across Canada.

Keep an eye out for assets that will feature bold statements highlighting the authenticity of the brand and its consumers, positioning GURU as the category differentiator and with its natural, plant-based ingredients front and centre. This is in addition to TV segments as part of its recently announced partnership with CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

