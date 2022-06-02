GURU Organic Energy Partners With CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada

MONTREAL, Quebec— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA as a sponsor. Showcasing unique activations for the racers throughout the season and offering the winners a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world, GURU will also be running a contest online and in store allowing Canadians to get in on the action and win their own unforgettable trip to anywhere in the world, for a value of up to $10,000.

“We are extremely excited to partner with CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for the upcoming 8th season. This is a new way for us to reach a national audience that aligns with our brand’s core values, as we continue to build our profile across the country,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Partnering with competition reality series has been part of our marketing mix in Quebec for several years, and this strategy has proven highly effective at generating brand awareness and connecting GURU with a key demographic. We look forward to bringing our past learnings to a new platform and a broader market as we aim to create unforgettable and unique experiences for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA teams and CTV viewers, all while sharing our Good Energy,” he added.

GURU’s partnership with CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA comes as an addition to GURU’s recently announced seasonal sponsorship program, which aims to give the brand a unique voice during some of Canada’s most popular musical, cultural, and sporting events. It will also be paired with a bold new campaign launching over the summer and feature a 15 second ad to air during the show.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

