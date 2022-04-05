GURU Original and GURU Lite Now Available in New 500 ml Format Across Quebec

Montreal, Quebec—GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that GURU Original and GURU Lite are now available in a new 500 ml format across all Quebec retailers.

“GURU’s 500 ml launch addresses the growing consumer demand for larger formats and will allow us to further strengthen our position as the preferred energy drink brand for young adults in Quebec,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “This launch is directly in line with our growth strategy, which is to offer even more choice to consumers with a new format of Good Energy and good taste made from organic and plant-based ingredients. Given the significant market share of this format in North America, we are confident that it will be popular among our expanding GURU Nation. Once it will have made its mark in Quebec, the next phase of our roll-out will be to offer this new format to consumers across Canada and the U.S.”

The launch of this new format will also be supported by our recently announced, fully integrated marketing campaign, “Made with Plants”, which encourages consumers to enjoy the full range of GURU energy drinks.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

