GuS Soda Introduces New Mango Peach Flavor

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Utmost Brands, Inc., maker of GuS – Grown-up Soda introduces its new Mango Peach flavor at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. Made with ripe mango puree, sweet peach juice, and a touch of cane sugar, the new flavor delivers a full-bodied tropical taste sensation in a craft soda. With only 90 calories per 12oz. bottle, it clocks in at 40% fewer calories and carbs than a typical 150 calorie soda.

The new flavor will roll out regionally then nationally with new and existing beverage and specialty food distributors. Consumers will find GuS Mango Peach soda in specialty and natural grocery stores, local markets, cafes, fast casual restaurants, and online purveyors. Says company owner Steve Hersh,

“We felt the time was right to launch a Mango Peach flavor to meet the growing demand for tropical flavors. As with our other flavors, ours is full-bodied and refreshing but not overly sweet.”

Available in single 12-ounce glass bottles sold in 4-pack carriers, Mango Peach joins the existing Grown-up Soda flavors: Dry Ginger Ale, Cola, Root Beer, Meyer Lemon, Star Ruby Grapefruit, Valencia Orange, Cranberry Lime, Blackberry, and Pomegranate.

Facts about GuS Mango Peach soda:

Real mango puree and peach juice

Lightly sweetened with cane sugar

Only 90 calories and 22g carbs per 12-ounce bottle

Kosher, Gluten-free, Non-GMO

Perfect for cocktails

About GuS – Grown–up Sodas

Founded in 2003, GuS was what the husband-and-wife founders were looking for in a beverage; something not as sweet as typical sodas and juice drinks. Taking inspiration from his father who added seltzer to everything, Steve Hersh (formerly a packaged goods marketer) and Jeannette Luoh (formerly a lawyer) crafted a line of sodas containing real juices and natural extracts in distinctively dry flavors.

