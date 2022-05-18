H2OPS Announces New IPW Brand Refresh

ANAHEIM, Calif.— After pioneering the craft brewed sparkling hop water category in 2014, H2OPS is announcing a brand refresh, moving their existing IPW trademark prominently to the front of the label and expanding into cans. Co-founder Paul Tecker explained that “IPW is our refreshing take on an IPA that is a craft brewed hop Water you can drink Wherever, Whenever and Without alcohol, calories, or gluten. It’s also easier to pronounce than our company name H2OPS, which will remain on the label, but in a smaller way.” The company is also debuting their Double Dry Hopped variety under the IPW brand, which they claim is bolder in flavor and more targeted to the non-alcoholic beer category. Tecker shared that “the IPW name came about organically from beer festival attendees tasting our festival only double dry hopped kegged version. The name stuck, so we decided to trademark it in 2018, but have waited to release this gem until we felt the hop water category was ready.”

“The category has come a long way,” said Tecker. “When we first introduced H2OPS hop water in 2014 and for several years afterwards, it was a category of one, with distribution mostly in Whole Foods Markets in the California and Rocky Mountain regions. Today we are expanding nationally and seeing competition from large brewers and venture funded upstarts. The category is also segmenting. There are now caffeinated hop teas, functional hop waters and lower cost hop flavored seltzers. We are also seeing segmentation amongst those which are craft brewed and those which use natural flavors and hop extracts to try to replicate the taste of brewed hops. Our biased view is that those brands with simple ingredients and authentic craft brewed flavors will be the ones consumers gravitate to.”

“Overall, these new brands are exploring segments, offering consumer choice, and spreading awareness of this fast growing and vibrant category. We welcome our fellow innovators in helping to change the way the world enjoys hops.”

About H2OPS Inc.

H2OPS is the originator and pioneer of the sparkling hop water category and is on a mission to change the world with healthy choices that people love.

