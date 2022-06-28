Hangobi Now Available via Amazon and Retailers in Select Markets

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Hangobi, an all-natural functional beverage designed for active lifestyles and hydration, can now be purchased on Amazon and in select independent retailers in New York City and Atlanta for the first time since the brand first went to market earlier this year. Originally launched as a direct-to-consumer brand, Hangobi’s WAKE and ESSENTIAL flavors are now available in over two dozen independent retailers and counting across New York City and Atlanta, with its CALM flavor set to debut mid-July. Cases purchased through Amazon will be eligible for two-day shipping nationwide.

The expansion into brick-and-mortar stores and Amazon makes Hangobi more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Hangobi provides a convenient and powerful experience for those looking for healthy-to-drink options. The entrance into New York City and Atlanta independent retailers marks the beginning of Hangobi’s strategic expansion plans into physical stores as the brand continues to grow its distribution network over the coming months.

“Rolling out our product in traditional retailers and Amazon is an important first step to making Hangobi easily accessible for consumers nationwide,” said Conrad Oberbeck, CEO & Co-founder of Hangobi. “We strongly believe in our brand and the powerful ingredient blend that Hangobi offers. It has been our priority to make Hangobi readily available to anyone who is looking for a new kind of beverage, and we are excited to continue to expand our distribution with our new partners.”

Hangobi features plant-based science with six all-star ingredients that span across adaptogens, amino acids, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory and vitamin B complex categories to provide energy, balance and well-rounded health benefits. Crafted for hydration and recovery, Hangobi is full of flavor while providing a healthy beverage that serves as a catalyst for optimal focus and energy levels. More than a drink, Hangobi offers an active and deliberate choice with ingredients selected to boost consumers’ mood and performance.

Hangobi retails for $47.88 per 12 pack and can be purchased online.

About Hangobi

Hangobi is an all-natural functional beverage that’s designed for active lifestyles and dehydration recovery. Crafted to help you enhance your performance, whether that be taking fruitful sips before lifes’ daring moments, serving as a lifeline following a big night out, or recovering from an intense training session, Hangobi ensures you’ll overcome inertia. Loaded with five influential and diverse ingredients including vitamin B complex, anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, adaptogens, and amino acids, Hangobi allows you to hack your day by restoring your body. The powerful health blend is more than a beverage, it’s an active and deliberate choice to be better and perform your best with only 50-60 calories per can. Hangobi boasts whole, plant-based ingredients to alleviate dehydration, nausea, headaches, lack of focus, and anxiety. The brand comes in three mood-focused “need state” blends – WAKE for energy, ESSENTIAL for balance, and CALM for stress relieving.

For More Information:

https://hangobi.com/