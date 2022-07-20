Hangobi Selected as Preferred Vendor by the Asian American Trade Associations Council

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Hangobi, an all-natural beverage designed for active lifestyles and hydration, is proud to announce that the brand has been selected by the Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) as an official preferred vendor for functional beverages and now a top functional product for their 88,000+ convenience store locations across the U.S.

AATAC represents over 50,000 primary and affiliate members and has over half of the convenience store market share in the U.S. The group forms relationships with select corporate suppliers for the benefit of their members that are predominantly independent retail owners of Asian and Indian descent.

“Partnering with AATAC is a ground breaking development that will support our explosive growth efforts in retail,” said Conrad Oberbeck, CEO & Co-Founder, Hangobi. “We are excited to bring our high quality, plant-based functional product to their members as quickly as possible and look forward to a strong and lasting relationship with this esteemed organization!”

Hangobi features plant-based science with six all-star ingredients that span across adaptogens, amino acids, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory and vitamin B complex categories to provide energy, balance and well-rounded health benefits. Crafted for hydration and recovery, Hangobi is full of flavor while providing a healthy beverage that serves as a catalyst for optimal focus and energy levels. More than a drink, Hangobi offers an active and deliberate choice with ingredients selected to boost consumers’ mood and performance.

Hangobi retails for $47.88 per 12 pack and can be purchased online at hangobi.com and Amazon.

About Hangobi

Hangobi is an all-natural functional beverage that’s designed for active lifestyles and dehydration recovery. Crafted to help you enhance your performance, whether that be taking fruitful sips before life’s daring moments, serving as a lifeline following a big night out, or recovering from an intense training session, Hangobi ensures you’ll overcome inertia. Loaded with five influential and diverse ingredients including vitamin B complex, anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, adaptogens, and amino acids, Hangobi allows you to hack your day by restoring your body. The powerful health blend is more than a beverage, it’s an active and deliberate choice to be better and perform your best with only 50-60 calories per can. Hangobi boasts whole, plant-based ingredients to alleviate dehydration, nausea, headaches, lack of focus, and anxiety. The brand comes in three mood-focused “need state” blends – WAKE for energy, ESSENTIAL for balance, and CALM for stress relieving.

For More Information:

https://hangobi.com/