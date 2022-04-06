Happi Introduces Its Latest Flavor for Spring: Pomegranate Hibiscus

Just in time for spring, Happi, Michigan’s first-to-market cannabis-infused sparkling water— has launched its newest flavor, Pomegranate Hibiscus in select provisioning centers across the state. Made with organic pomegranate, lemon, agave nectar and hibiscus, this flavor is light, fruity, and the perfect way to savor the season. There’s a Happi for every occasion and with all-natural ingredients and now 3 delicious flavors, Happi is redefining what THC-infused beverages look and taste like.

Pomegranate Hibiscus joins Happi’s current lineup of delicious flavors— Lemon Elderflower and Raspberry Honeysuckle. Happi is made with simple ingredients and organic fruit, with just 25 calories or less per can and 2.5mg of THC, you control how ‘Happi’ you feel.

Pomegranate Hibiscus 25 calories

Carbonated Water, Organic Pomegranate Juice, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Natural Hibiscus Flavor, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Lemon Elderflower 15 calories

Carbonated Water, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Natural Elderflower Flavor, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Raspberry Honeysuckle 20 calories

Carbonated Water, Organic Raspberry Juice, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Natural Honeysuckle Flavor, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

“We are proud to give Michiganders something to celebrate this spring with the launch of our latest flavor, Pomegranate Hibiscus. Enjoying the big and small occasions of spring— warmer days outside with family, exploring farmers markets— after the long Michigan winter are best honored with a Happi in hand,” said Lisa Hurwitz, President of Happi.

For More Information:

https://happihourdrink.com/