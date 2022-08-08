Harmonic Launches New Alcohol-Free Rosé CBD Spirit

Harmonic Woman CBD offers a successful line of tasteless, discreet CBD softgels, rubs, and bath bombs to help women micro-dose and enjoy the moment. Now, the Portland-based company is releasing two guilt-free CBD beverages with the same uplifting benefits.

Jennifer Speer-Harvey co-founded the Harmonic brand alongside Katie Bash, connecting their niche expertise from seed to crop and crop to consumer.

In an interview, Jennifer explained her unique perspective and intention behind the brand, saying, “So many women reached out to me with equal parts excitement and concern, saying ‘we want CBD products that make us feel stronger, calmer, and more creative, but nothing should get in the way of our roles as mothers, wives, and bosses.’ I get it!”

Women deserve healthy, sustainable ways to relax and feel our best – all without negative side effects or social pressure. Traditionally, happy hour and wine o’clock were the best (though imperfect) solutions.

On average, a glass of rosé wine has 140 calories and 80 grams of sugar. But because the US doesn’t require nutritional labeling on alcoholic beverages, it’s hard to know exactly how many calories you’re consuming.

Alcohol calms the central nervous system like a sedative, and it has been used to unwind for thousands of years. But is that relaxing effect worth the added calories and slow metabolism?

Harmonic CBD says no.

The New Rosé CBD Spirit is an alcohol-free alternative with zero calories.

With a fresh, vibrant flavor inspired by their favorite wine, Harmonic challenges classic rosé fans to taste and feel the difference. Every can is infused with a fruity, floral flavor and the essence of all-natural ingredients. A carbonated finish adds to the sparkling, refreshing taste.

Harmonic has achieved a comparable flavor profile that is fun to drink, but micro-dosing benefits are the brand’s top priority.

100% CBD Bioavailability in Beverage Form

CBD and THC are hydrophobic by nature, which means that the oil is not water-soluble. This poses a persistent challenge for CBD manufacturers when developing softgel capsules, but even more so for beverages. Facing off against water solubility, Harmonic CBD turned to the cutting-edge, patented process of water bonding.

The molecular weight of water-bonded CBD is 250,000 times smaller than typical CBD. This modified structure is completely indistinguishable from water under a microscope, so cannabinoids can pass freely across cellular barriers for 100% absorption.

Many CBD beverage brands use micro-emulsion or nano-emulsion processes, but those methods fall short. Traditional emulsion methods only have a 20-50% absorption rate when CBD is diluted in a carrier oil.

By contrast, every drop of Harmonic’s pure CBD is 100% bioavailable!

The alcohol-free rosé alternative is Harmonic’s most highly anticipated release, but that’s not all they’re offering.

Rise is a healthy alternative to jittery coffee and artificial energy drinks in the morning. Harmonic pairs CBD and CBG cannabinoids to help even out energy levels and sustain concentration without a sudden crash. Just like the evening spirit Rosé, Rise has a fizzy ginger tea flavor that is infused from the essence of natural ingredients.

This mild, sustainable micro-dose is designed to help keep pain, inflammation, and nausea under control. In a public review, one fan of the existing Rise softgel capsules, shared, “I know that I can start my day off right, and feel like I’m able to accomplish all my daily tasks.”

Harmonic quality starts with the seed.

Most consumers know to look for broad-spectrum CBD, but exactly how broad is that spectrum? Harmonic CBD has partnered with elite USA growers to produce a special strain of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp, which has more terpenes and cannabinoids than basic industrial hemp.

As a result, the gently extracted CBD isolates are more potent and powerful. Every sip of Harmonic CBD Spirits also includes CBC, CBG, CBN, flavonoids, and terpenes that benefit the entire endocannabinoid system.

Plus, THC versions of Rise and Rosé will be sold at select dispensaries in Oregon.

Both drink flavors include 25mg of water-bonded CBD, and the psychoactive versions are available with THC for a feel-good, mild ‘high.’ Rise has 2.5mg of THC to pique creativity and confidence in the morning. Rosé is infused with 10mg of THC to help you celebrate at the end of a long, rewarding day.

Small, thoughtful swaps can have a huge impact on your overall health. Whether you’re looking for a morning boost or an afternoon wind-down, Harmonic now offers zero-calorie, alcohol-free beverages to help you get back to center.

Rise and Rosé CBD drinks are available for sale in single cans and multi-packs.

