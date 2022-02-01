HFactor Announces Public Listing

NEW YORK, N.Y — HFactor is proud to announce it has a completed a transaction the result of which is that the Company is now trading in the public markets under the ticker symbol OTCMKTS: HWTR.

Gail Levy, Founder and CEO of HFactor, said, “HFactor hydrogen infused water has become the favorite of professional athletes, celebrities, and consumers looking for a go-to hydration option offering multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. The shift to a publicly traded finance strategy will reduce the cost of growth capital and enable us to take the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of HFactor to the next level.”

Over 1,000 published scientific studies have shown that molecular hydrogen acts to reduce oxidative stress in the body and may have significant therapeutic potential. HFactor brings the benefits of hydrogen infused water to the U.S. functional beverage market through a patented hydrogen infusion process and an award-winning, environmentally friendly ergonomic pouch, which assures stable hydrogen levels and product purity.

The global market for bottled water is projected to reach $215B by 2025. HFactor has demonstrated significant market traction, with $2.87M sales in 2020, and product available in over 5,000 retail stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts, Gelson’s Markets, Erewhon Market, and through Amazon.

Investors and celebrity brand ambassadors for HFactor hydrogen infused water include multi-platinum producer, singer, and songwriter Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar DeMarcus Lawrence.

About HFactor

HFactor, is the manufacturer and distributor of the award-winning HFactor hydrogen infused water. Since its launch in 2017, HFactor hydrogen infused water has become the favorite of professional athletes, celebrities, and consumers looking for a go-to hydration option that offers multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, enhancing how their body feels, functions, and renews. HFactor is available in over 5,000 retail stores in the U.S., including Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts, Gelson’s Markets, Erewhon Market, and online through Amazon.

For More Information:

https://hfactorwater.com/