Hiball Energy Seltzer Introduces New Blood Orange Flavor

Anyone else feel like it’s been an eternity since it was light (and warm) out? With warm weather and longer days finally on the horizon, Hiball is introducing its latest addition, Hiball Blood Orange, to its line of effervescent energy seltzers. Hiball Blood Orange joins the brand’s existing flavor portfolio, which includes Grapefruit, Watermelon Mint, Wild Berry, Blackberry, Lemon Lime, Peach and Vanilla.

Hiball is tasty, yet simple; refreshing, yet energizing. Like all Hiball Energy Seltzers, Hiball Blood Orange has zero sugar, zero calories and is made with organic caffeine, providing good energy in and good energy out. This energy essential has the taste profile of your favorite sparkling water, upgraded with infusions of organic caffeine, organic ginseng, organic guarana, and B Vitamins with a hint of natural fruit flavor.

To help kick off daylight savings, Hiball is inviting consumers to ‘go the extra hour’ and save extra, too: Beginning today, the first 100 people who purchase any 8-pack of Hiball Energy Seltzer on Amazon with the code 80GOODENERGY will receive 80% off their orders. From now until Sunday, March 13th, all 8-packs of Hiball Energy Seltzer will be sold with a 30% discount on Amazon. While Hiball Blood Orange is available exclusively at Whole Foods, consumers can shop all Hiball flavor offerings here.

“We’ve waited for this day for what feels like forever,” says Hiball’s Senior Director, Beyond Beer, Joanie Fisher, referring to daylight savings. “So why not give people a reason to celebrate this extra hour by giving them a refreshing new flavor to help them re-energize and take full advantage of getting our time back. Get outside, bask in that sunlight and crack open a cold Hiball Blood Orange on us!”

Hiball’s latest product, Hiball Blood Orange, a zero-sugar, zero-calorie energy seltzer, has 160 mg of organic caffeine. It is currently available through Whole Foods retail stores nationwide, and will soon be available at more grocery retailers.

About Hiball

Hiball Energy Seltzer is a premium, unsweetened energy seltzer with zero sugar, zero calories and organic caffeine. The natural seltzer delivers on refreshing, sustainable, and lasting energy, without the crash. The product line includes seven delicious flavors: Lemon Lime, Watermelon Mint, Blackberry, Wild Berry, Peach, Grapefruit, and Vanilla. Hiball Energy Seltzer is available for purchase on www.hiball.com, www.amazon.com, Whole Foods stores nationwide and in select retailers across the U.S.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For More Information:

https://hiball.com