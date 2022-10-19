Holsem Launches Premium Instant Latte Line

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Holsem has launched a new line of premium plant-based instant lattes that are handcrafted with specialty coffee and whole ingredients. Treat yourself to something better with Holsem’s five delicious classic flavors: Banana Bread, Blueberry Maple, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Matcha Mint and Orange Vanilla Bean. The female founded company, created in 2015, is committed to offering delicious new experiences in coffee and tea based product lines that are made with wholesome simple ingredients. Holsem’s instant latte line can be purchased online via their e-shop in single bags by flavor and subscriptions. Blueberry Maple, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Orange Vanilla Bean and Banana Bread are made using Holsem’s freshly roasted instant coffee. Matcha Mint is an instant tea latte flavor made with organic ceremonial grade matcha. Holsem’s instant latte line uses freeze dried real organic oranges, organic blueberries and bananas. The brand is committed to harnessing their third wave coffee foundation to create premium flavors in the next wave of product lines. In addition to the five classic flavors, Holsem will also offer a limited edition seasonal instant latte flavor.

Holsem uses ethically sourced coffee, only wholesome and pure ingredients, no processed natural or artificial flavors, no preservatives, no refined sugars, nor any colors, binders or additives. All of the new instant lattes are made with whole ingredients and sweetened with 100% grade A pure maple syrup. When creating the new lattes as instant and plant-based, the team focused on developing the best taste possible, and to replicate the coffee bar experience in the texture and mouthfeel, through ingredients like organic oat milk, raw cashews, organic 100% coconut MCT oil, etc.

“As I learned more about the origins and politics of food, I quickly realized that the options of healthy flavored coffee and latte beverages were not easily accessible. I wanted to enjoy a fun, flavor filled coffee experience without sacrificing the quality or source of ingredients. Drinking a cup of blueberries is so much more uplifting and wholesome than artificial flavors crafted in a lab. That’s what we do at Holsem – give you real ingredients that nature made for us all to enjoy.” says Muna Farhat, Co-founder, Holsem

Holsem co-founders, Salpi Sleiman and Muna Farhat have their flagship roastery and coffee bar located in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. Salpi is the head roaster at Holsem Coffee. The duos’ innovative process in creating highly graded and freshly roasted instant coffee combined with real fruit and other whole ingredients for their instant latte line is now patent pending. Prior to Holsem, Muna was a former tech entrepreneur in the Bay Area focused on the e-commerce experience for prestige beauty and fashion industry brands. The co-founders collaborated with Yves Behar and his team at Fuse Project on Holsem’s brand package design for the instant latte line and overall brand refresh.

Each Holsem instant latte bag is sold for $14 and contains about five servings. Only water is needed to make the delicious latte drinks. Holsem Coffee also sells its freshly roasted whole bean coffee online. All coffee is roasted in San Diego. All instant lattes and coffee ships across the continental United States.

For More Information:

https://holsemcoffee.com/