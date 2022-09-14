HOP WTR Announces Kaisa Keranen as Latest Part Owner and Ambassador

HOP WTR – the non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients – is thrilled to announce Kaisa Keranen as its latest Part Owner and Ambassador. A genuine match that was ignited by Keranen’s love of the brand and its refreshing beverage, the personal trainer and wellness activist represents the rapidly growing segment of “sober-curious”, “sober-adjacent” or “sometimes sober” women who are looking to make more conscious choices as it relates to their health.

Known for her authentic presence on social media, Keranen has always been pushing against the damaging aspects of diet culture, and instead encourages followers to incorporate small positive changes in their daily routines. “Part of why I love HOP WTR so much is because it’s a small healthy choice that I make each day,” explains Keranen. “Making the choice to skip alcohol for the night has allowed me to sleep better, train harder and, overall, feel better. I am not totally sober and I love a good glass of wine, but being able to check in on my drinking and having a delicious alternative has been a total game changer for me.”

With the flavors Classic, Blood Orange, Mango, Lime and newly released Peach, HOP WTR’s stack of adaptogens and nootropics, including ashwagandha and L-Theanine, are specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation. Offering a taste that’s crisp, light and satisfying, HOP WTR is also the perfect post-workout beverage for anyone who looks to skip the harder stuff.

“When Kaisa reached out to us, we were over the moon,” says Jordan Bass, HOP WTR Co-Founder. He continues, “Not only is she a phenomenal athlete, but her health-first message and her body positivity are why we wanted to work with her. We’re seeing more and more women flock to HOP WTR as an alternative to alcohol and a beverage they can enjoy while still reaching their health goals.”

“We are so excited to work with Kaisa as she introduces us to the phenomenally caring and welcoming community she’s cultivated,” adds Nick Taranto, HOP WTR Co-Founder. “HOP WTR embraces the power of ‘no’ and taking care of your body and mind with no alcohol, carbs, sugar or bad vibes.”

HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com, goPuff, Amazon and Thrive Market. In addition, it can also be found at select Erewhon, BevMo!, Wegmans, Big Y and select Total Wine & More, Ralphs, Kroger, HEB and HyVee locations. As HOP WTR continues to land in new retailers weekly – most recently Gelson’s, Mother’s Markets, Jungle Jim’s and Bottle Kings – shoppers can now find their favorite non-alcoholic sparkling hop water on local shelves.

For More Information:

https://hopwtr.com/