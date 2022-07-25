HOP WTR Verified as Non-GMO

HOP WTR adds more merits to its non-alcoholic sparkling brew, receiving official certification from the Non-GMO Project after a rigorous vetting process. All HOP WTR products are enhanced with mood boosting adaptogens and contain no calories, no carbs, no gluten, no sugar and now (officially) Non-GMO.

Jordan Bass, co-founder at HOP WTR, explained, “We’re incredibly proud to be officially recognized as Non-GMO.” He continued, “We believe people have a right to know what they’re actually consuming, and at HOP WTR, we want to be as transparent as possible about what’s in our beverages – all good stuff, none of the bad .”

GMOs, or genetically modified organisms, are organisms whose genetic makeup has been modified in a laboratory. According to the Non-GMO Project, since their introduction in the 90s, GMOs have become commonplace, with more than 80% of products on grocery store shelves containing ingredients or inputs made from GMOs. The Non-GMO Butterfly seal is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing clean food labels on the markets. In fact, 40% of shoppers believe that the Non-GMO Project Butterfly is a trustworthy and credible certification — the same percentage of shoppers that also trust USDA Organic.

Nick Taranto, HOP WTR co-founder, adds that the Non-GMO certification is fitting with HOP WTR’s current Up To No Good campaign, which showcases the positive power of “No” when it comes to setting healthy boundaries. “We started the brand with the concept of no alcohol, but that has evolved to become a more empowering omission of anything that detracts from a healthy life and mindset. This Non-GMO seal is a natural extension of who we are as a brand and what we stand for with respect to our consumers and the planet.”

HOP WTR can be enjoyed in four refreshing flavors:

Classic – Crisp, citrusy, piney

Mango – Juicy, tropical, hoppy

Blood Orange – Bright, citrusy, hoppy

Lime – Tart, sunny, hoppy

About HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients, purposefully crafted with no calories and no sugar. Their proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics makes their brew burst with healthy benefits and a crisp, light and satisfying taste. It’s the ultimate booze-free, calorie-free refreshment of choice for beer lovers. Meet HOP WTR, The Healthy Way to Hops.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization offering rigorous product verification and trustworthy education that empowers people to care for themselves, the planet, and future generations. It is the market leader for GMO avoidance, working to preserve and build the non-GMO food supply. The Butterfly seal is one of the most trusted clean food labels on shelves today, and represents North America’s most rigorous third-party verification for non-GMO food and personal products.

