Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk Added to Amazon.ca and Natural Grocery Stores Across Canada

CHICAGO, Ill.— The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) (“Planting Hope” or the “Company”), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world’s most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk is now available to Canadian customers in top natural grocery stores throughout Canada, as well as to customers nationwide through Amazon.ca.

“We’re thrilled to expand the availability of Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk to customers across Canada through both ecommerce and leading natural grocers,” said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. “The leading online retailer in Canada, Amazon.ca, offers fast shipping across Canada and access to four Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk flavors. It’s exciting to see our bilingual Canadian packaging gain such rapid traction from prominent Canadian retailers. The Canadian population is roughly 10% of the size of the US, but the Canadian plant-based milk market is 20% of the size of the US market, representing CAD $600M in the grocery sector alone, and demonstrating a relatively broader embrace of plant-based products across Canadian consumers. Per a study from Plant Based Foods Association Canada,(1) 80% of Canadians eat plant-based foods as a regular part of their diet and 67% say they consume plant-based foods ‘frequently’.”

The following grocery stores are now stocking Hope and Sesame® in bilingual shelf-stable packaging across Canada, adding 69 new doors and 319 TDP to the Canadian distribution for Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk:

Ontario: 36 stores, 180 TDP

Ambrosia Natural Foods, Battaglia’s, Bibi’s, Cabbagetown Organics, EOL Naturals, Farm Boy, Fiesta Farms, Foodland, Foods For Life, Harmony Whole Foods, Herb & Spice Shops, Independent City Markets, Kelly’s Nutrition Centres, Kim Natural Foods, Marcheleo’s, Marilu’s, Muskoka Natural Market, Naturally Bulk, Nature’s Emporium, Paradise Fields, Pure Vida, The Big Carrot, Truly Healthy Nutrition, Tutti Frutti, and Yummy Market

British Columbia: 10 stores, 26 TDP

Pomme Natural Markets, Roots Natural, Country Grocer, The Market on Millstream, Vegan Supply, Victoria Urban Grocer, Lifeplus Natural Health, Norman’s Grocery and Templeton Market

Quebec: 23 stores, 113 TDP

A Fleur De Vie, Aliment Fleur Sauvage, Aliments True Health, Avril, Epicerie Segal, Hanna’s Hut, Supermarche Pagano, La Branche D’Olivier, La Moisson, Metro Plus Fournier, Supermarche Marquis Repentigny, Mission Sante, Rachelle Bery, Supermarche La Main, Tau Markets, Vrac Du Marche, and Young Brothers

About Hope and Sesame

Hope and Sesame has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create a plant milk that’s good-for-you, planet-friendly, and delicious! Sesame is highly sustainable, thriving with little water in arid climates, is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk delivers 9g of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids) – that’s 9x the protein in most almond and nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks! Developed for and approved by top baristas, Hope and Sesame Barista Blend Sesamemilk froths, steams, and foams like a dream, is great for latte art, and delivers 4g of complete protein per serving. Sesamemilk’s core ingredient is the ultra-nutritious pulp upcycled from sesame oil extraction. All Hope and Sesame products are vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, free from soy and dairy, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk is available in both refrigerated 48oz bottles (three flavors) as well as shelf-stable long-life recyclable aseptic cartons (seven flavors, including Barista Blend) in both US and Canadian bilingual packaging.

Hope and Sesame’s products have received myriad industry and consumer awards, and they keep coming: Hope and Sesame Barista Blend Sesamemilk was awarded Best Novel Creamer by Good Housekeeping in their 2022 Best Coffee Awards, won Best Product at Coffee Fest Chicago 2022, received the international GAMA 2022 Innovation Award for Best Hospitality Product, and was a finalist for Best Product of the Year at the 2022 Specialty Coffee Awards; Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev’s 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards; signature Chocolate Hazelnut Sesamemilk flavor received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope’s award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia Veggie Snacks. Products from Planting Hope brands are available in more than 9,000 doors and more than 50,000 total distribution points at grocery retailers throughout North America, and are carried by key distributors to grocery, foodservice, and cafés. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity.

For More Information:

https://plantinghopecompany.com/news/planting-hopes-hope-and-sesame-sesamemilk-added-to-amazonca-and-leading-natural-grocery-stores-across-canada