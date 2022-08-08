Hoplark Expands Footprint in the Pacific Northwest with Columbia Distributing

Hoplark, the makers of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages that provide a craft brew experience without the calories, announced its partnership with Columbia Distributing, one of the country’s largest total beverage distributors, offering a robust portfolio of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Starting this month, Columbia Distributing will bring Hoplark 0.0, HopTea, and Hoplark Sparkling Water to its retail partners in Washington and Oregon.

The expansion into the Pacific Northwest via Columbia Distributing’s footprint will give access to markets Hoplark has yet to enter and allow the brand to reach many more customers where they shop for beverages.

“Hoplark and the Pacific Northwest beverage consumer is the perfect match,” said Mike Specht, Chief Sales Officer at Columbia Distributing. “They’re making innovative and totally refreshing beverages that today’s consumers are demanding, from the sober-curious to the craft beer lover who occasionally wants to imbibe on a healthier option. We’re thrilled to partner with Hoplark in Oregon and Washington.”

“Columbia is a world-class beverage company with a dynamic portfolio of brands that service every retail channel,” said Johnny Damiano, President at Hoplark. “Hoplark’s differentiated line of non-alcoholic products integrates really well with Columbia’s brand mix and together, we are strategically aligned to focus on future growth opportunities that will be a value add to retailers, Columbia and Hoplark. Most of all, we respect the people at Columbia and are proud to be working alongside them.”

The partnership comes during a year of tremendous growth for Hoplark which is celebrating its fourth year of business and recently announced the appointment of Betsy Frost as Chief Commercial Officer.

About Hoplark

Hoplark is the maker of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages craft brewed with simple, clean ingredients. Hoplark has a deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market without compromise and pushing the boundaries of craft-brewed taste. Born and brewed in Boulder, CO, and launched at a local farmer’s market, the core lineup consists of the newly launched Hoplark 0.0 and delicious sparkling HopTeas, Hoplark Sparkling Water, and limited edition hopped beverages that push the bounds on truly unique flavor experiences through real ingredients. Hoplark’s products are non-alcoholic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and Whole30 approved.

About Columbia Distributing

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best-known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 2,800 teammates service over 24,000 retail customers covering more than 135,000 square miles in Oregon and Washington. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’ needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its teammates, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities.

