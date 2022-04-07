Horizon Organic Establishes Ecommerce Channel For Global Wholesale With Grovara

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.–Grovara, the easy global wholesale experience, has partnered with Horizon Organic to establish overseas distribution markets for the #1 organic dairy brand in the U.S.

Horizon Organic, owned by world-leading food company Danone, is a pioneer in dairy beverages, having introduced the first organic milk available coast to coast in 1991.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with a brand like Horizon Organic, which represents the very best of American dairy products,” says Grovara CEO and Co-Founder Abu Kamara. “Our easy-to-use B2B wholesale marketplace is the only platform for global trade, where brands can directly connect with retailer and distributor buyers across the world, discover each other, make purchases, payments, and handle export and global shipping documentations. We’re transforming global trade and excited to have an iconic brand like Horizon Organic as our partner.”

Grovara is listing Horizon Organic’s Organic Instant Dry Whole Milk on its industry-first international B2B ecommerce marketplace. The product has 8g of protein per serving and 50% more calcium than standard dry whole milk products (Horizon dry milk has 500mg calcium per 30g, while standard dry milk has 274mg calcium per 30g).The product comes in 30.6 oz. containers with a shelf life of 365 days. The global market for dry milk products is growing at an annual rate of 4.4%, thanks in part to its nutrition density and long shelf life.

Horizon Organic is a brand of Danone North America, a Certified B Corporation™, which means it meets verified standards for social and environmental impact. Horizon is the first organic dairy company in the U.S. to commit to becoming carbon positive by 2025.

“Horizon Organic dry milk is a great fit for our marketplace and we are excited to share its availability with our buyer network,” says Kerri McLaughlin, Grovara’s Vice President of Brands & Operations. “We hope this is just the first of many Horizon Organic products we can distribute overseas.”

Grovara streamlines and automates the many fragmented, complex steps of traditional exporting in a single platform with an online marketplace that brings together vetted global retailers and the most promising American better-for-you food and beverage brands. Grovara’s platform enables easy product discovery and ordering for buyers and export/operations documentation management, sales strategies, and supply chain and logistics management for brands.

“We see much value in what Grovara’s platform offers and a terrific opportunity to establish new customers in new markets,” says Daniel Caviedes, Export Manager at Danone North America.

About Grovara

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only online marketplace supporting hundreds of American better-for-you brands and thousands of buyers in more than 50 countries. With just 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global exporting and importing with a lightweight tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential.

About Horizon Organic

Horizon Organic has been producing great-tasting organic milk since 1991. From the start, Horizon has remained committed to protecting a healthy planet and hasn’t stopped working toward raising the bar as a leading organic milk producer in the U.S. In 2017, Horizon Organic became a brand of Danone North America. Today, Horizon works with more than 600 family farmers across the U.S.

For More Information:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005094/en/Danone%E2%80%99s-Horizon-Organic-1-Milk-Brand-In-US-Goes-Global-With-Grovara%E2%80%99s-B2B-Wholesale-Marketplace